Jobs, market moving in January: both the employed and the unemployed are growing, the inactive are decreasing

MILANO – The first month of 2023 bequeaths a more dynamic labor market, marked in Istat data by the growth of the employed and also of the unemployed, against a decline in the inactive, i.e. those who remain on the margins of the workforce.

In the provisional data, the Institute reports the continuation of the increase in the number of busy which reaches over 23 million and 300 thousand. In particular, in January the employed grew by 0.2%, equal to +35 thousand units, on a monthly basis and by 2%, equal to +459 thousand units, on an annual basis. To push the change are above all the permanent employees (+64 thousand on December 2022 and +464 thousand on January 2022), while those in term (respectively -12 thousand and -47 thousand). The employment rate rises to 60.8% (+0.1 points).

On the other hand, the bulk of the rise in jobseekers is found among women and the under 50s. The unemployment rate in fact it rises to 7.9% (+0.1 points on last December), and that of young people to 22.9% (+0.7 points). The number of job seekers is growing on a monthly basis (+1.7%, equal to +33 thousand units) and, on an annual basis, the number of job seekers decreases instead (-6.7%, equal to -143 thousand units).

The rate of inactivity drops to 33.9% (-0.2 points).

