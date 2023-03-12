Jobs that pay well but nobody wants to do. The ranking

They exist in Italy too jobs for which it is not necessary to have a degree or diploma to be performed. Jobs, moreover, well paid but that no one is willing to do. What are these? And why are they “denigrated”?

In first place the category of waste collectors or waste collection facility operators: to balance the risk of incurring various diseases, being in contact with waste, and the malodorous smell there is a minimum salary of €1,200-1,300 per month and the possibility of getting a job even without a diploma. Still the baker, where the main advantages are also given here by a salary of €1,200-1,700 per month, as well as the fact that a similar business will practically never fail.

Jobs that don’t require a degree includehydraulic and the mechanical: if it is true that these professionals often get their clothes dirty, their salary can reach around €3,000 a month, especially if they are hired by a large company.

