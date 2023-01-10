Listen to the audio version of the article

After its debut in the spring of 2022, the Dacia Jogger Hybrid 140 also arrives in Italy. The C-segment family car, proposed with 7 or 5 seats, brings with it all the good things motorists of the nations that have been chosen for its launch have already been able to test. This model is also the first hybrid offered by the Romanian branch of the group and is produced in the Mioveni plant in Romania, obviously using hybrid propulsion components developed by Renault.

As you might guess from the name, the Jogger Hybrid 140 offers a drive system power of 140hp. The combustion engine has a capacity of 1.6 liters and an output of 90 HP, and works in conjunction with two electric motors: one with 50 HP and a high voltage starter/generator. The motion transmission takes place via an electrically controlled 4-speed gearbox and a two-speed gearbox cooperating with the electric motor. This means that the hybrid version of the Dacia Jogger will only be available with an automatic transmission in “mode B”, i.e. with forced energy recovery not only when you brake by pressing the relative pedal, but also by taking advantage of engine braking after taking your foot off the accelerator. Using this mode not only saves fuel, but also makes driving in city traffic easier by reducing the need to use the brakes. The powertrain is practically the same as that of the Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid 145.

The 12 kWh (240 V) battery, inserted in the underbody in place of the spare wheel, allows, according to Dacia, up to 80% of city driving in fully electric mode, which translates into 40% fuel savings compared to to an equivalent model with internal combustion engine. The battery warranty is 8 years or 160,000 km. Dacia guarantees for the Jogger Hybrid 140 a total range of over 800 km in the WLTP cycle

Two productions for Italy

The Jogger Hybrid 140 arrives in Italy in two versions: Expression and Extreme, both available with the new exclusive “schist grey” metallic paint which joins those currently available for the LPG version with the exception of comet grey. The Expression version includes front parking sensors, manual climate control, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, automatic wipers and automatic air conditioning as standard. Its infotainment system is based on an 8-inch multimedia screen, with DAB radio, smartphone mirroring, via Bluetooth or cable.

The top-of-the-range Extreme version adds 16-inch black alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rear parking camera, shark antenna, black door mirrors and Key Less Entry system.