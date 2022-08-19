Cnh Industrial stock slips on the stock market, affected by the cut in estimates by John Deere, an American competitor who announced quarterly accounts that were lower than forecasts in terms of profitability.

In detail, the US group active in the production of agricultural machinery, recorded a net profit of 1.884 billion dollars for the third quarter (ended July 31, 2022), or 6.16 dollars per share, compared to a net profit of 1.667 billion. dollars, or $ 5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. Net sales and revenues increased 22% to $ 14.10 billion. The consensus, according to Refinitiv data, was for an earnings per share of $ 6.69 on revenues of $ 12.78 billion.