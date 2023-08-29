John Elkann has left the presidency of Giovanni Agnelli Bv

John Elkann left the presidency of Giovanni Agnelli Bv, the safe that controls 52% of the Exor holding and which in turn controls Gedi, the publisher of the The Republic.
The novelty, highlighted by Milan Finance, emerges from the papers which formalize the acquisition of 15% of Philips. To succeed him a person outside the family: Jeroen Preller, Dutch lawyer, partner of the law firm NautaDutilh. According to what is reported by theAnsa, the decision of Elkann, who has already left the presidency of Exor maintaining the position of managing director, is due to the desire to concentrate on operational roles. Six members of the three branches of the Agnelli family remain in the safe.
Andrea Agnelli, Nicolò Camerana, Benedetto Della Chiesa, Luca Ferrero Ventimiglia, Filippo Scognamiglio and Alexandre Von Furstenberg sit on the Giovanni Agnelli board as representatives of the family. In addition to Elkann, Alessandro Nasi and Tiberto Brandolini D’Adda left.
Giovanni Agnelli is a private company incorporated under Dutch law which brings together the descendants of the founder of Fiat Giovanni Agnelli, established with the aim of maintaining the unity and continuity of the investment in Exor. The most significant shareholder is the company Dicembre which continues to be chaired by John Elkann, with approximately 38%. Then there are the heirs of Maria Sole (12.32%) and Umberto (11.85%) and to follow the other members of the family. Every year Exor detaches 100 million euros in dividends and 52% goes to Giovanni Agnelli.