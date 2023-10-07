John Elkann: “Stellantis was a pioneer of the automotive industry. Now we want to build the mobility of tomorrow”

GENEVA. «Stellantis is still a young group, created less than three years ago, and has deep roots, which date back to the 19th century. He was a pioneer of the automotive industry and has ambitious goals for the future: to build the inclusive and sustainable mobility of tomorrow. Our main strength is our diversity. Just like at Cern where practically all the languages ​​of the world are spoken, and where researchers who have different origins, cultures and faiths meet, but work together for a common purpose.”

Thus John Elkann, president of Stellantis, at the inauguration of the Science Gateway at CERN in Geneva, avant-garde center for scientific education and culture. The building, designed by Renzo Piano, is inspired by the tubular structure of the CERN accelerators and includes five areas that will host exhibitions, laboratories, a modular auditorium that can be configured according to needs, a shop and a restaurant. Stellantis Foundation is the largest single donor to the project, to which it contributed 45 million Swiss francs. The objective, added the Exor CEO and president of Stellantis and Ferrari “is to introduce a greater number of students to STEM subjects, stimulating their curiosity and opening up highly satisfying job prospects”.

The words about Marchionne

According to Elkann, the Auditorium, dedicated to Sergio Marchionne, well represents the thoughts of a manager who made the history of the former FCA. «When he left us, now 5 years ago, we began to think of a way to remember him, a way that reflected his values ​​and beliefs. Those who knew him remember well his love for Physics, his curiosity, his constant desire to learn and deepen his knowledge. Sergio believed above all in young people, he encouraged them to have courage and not settle into easy habits. He encouraged them to look at reality by taking on unusual perspectives, to delve deeper into problems and to seek unexplored paths. This is precisely what happens every day at Cern, where thousands of young researchers investigate the first principles of our world and seek answers to fundamental questions, for the collective good of society.”

According to Renzo Piano, the centre, designed and built in record time, «will be a place of exchange and knowledge. Here you will meet researchers and children, visitors and physicists, tourists and scientists, all united by curiosity and the thirst for knowledge of the Universe. It is a bridge in both a physical and metaphorical sense. This building is powered by solar energy, landed in the middle of what will become a new living forest.”

Structure

The structure, with a strong iconic impact, is completely “carbon neutral” from the point of view of carbon dioxide emissions, with almost 4,000 square meters of solar panels that provide even more electricity than is necessary for the building’s needs. At the same time, over 400 trees were planted, so much so that the entire center will be built in the middle of a living forest. The new center is expected to host up to 500,000 visitors a year from around the world. Access to the Science Gateway will be free and the center will be open to the public 6 days a week, from Tuesday to Sunday.

