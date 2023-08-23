John Warnock, the co-founder of Adobe Systems and inventor of the portable document format (PDF), has passed away at the age of 82. The Silicon Valley businessman and computer scientist died last Saturday, surrounded by his family. Adobe released a statement expressing their condolences and acknowledging Warnock’s significant contributions to the technology industry.

Before co-founding Adobe, Warnock worked at Xerox and later formed the company with his colleague, Charles Geschke. They developed the PDF format, which revolutionized the exchange of electronic documents. This invention transformed the way documents are shared and preserved electronically in various industries such as legal, business, and personal communication. Adobe’s success continued with the creation of other iconic programs like Illustrator and Photoshop.

Warnock’s journey to success started in his hometown of Holladay, a Salt Lake City suburb. He described himself as an average student until a high school teacher ignited his passion for math. Despite initially considering pursuing a career in academia, Warnock joined IBM after working in a tire shop over the summer. Later, he joined a group of researchers at the University of Utah working on early Internet technologies.

In 1982, Warnock and Geschke founded Adobe and introduced PostScript, a program that made small-scale printing feasible. This accomplishment helped fuel Adobe’s growth and success. Warnock remained a member of Adobe’s board until his death, alongside Geschke.

After retiring from Adobe, Warnock and his wife dedicated their time to various hobbies. They were avid collectors of rare books, many of which Warnock scanned and made available online. The couple also amassed a collection of Native American art, showcasing it in exhibits across the country. Warnock is survived by his wife and three children.

Adobe, now trading under the symbol ADBE on the Nasdaq, has current annual sales of approximately $17.430 million and a market valuation of $237.230 million. Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen praised Warnock as one of the greatest inventors of their generation and acknowledged his significant impact on communication through words, images, and video.

John Warnock’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the technology industry, Adobe, and the world. His invention of the PDF format transformed the way we interact with documents, and his legacy will continue to shape the future.

