Johnson & Johnson’s Bankruptcy Strategy Falters as Lawsuits Over Talcum Powder Continue

Multinational company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has faced another setback in its ongoing legal battle regarding the alleged presence of carcinogenic components in its talcum powder. On Friday, a federal court in New Jersey ruled against the company’s attempt to use the bankruptcy of its subsidiary LTL Management as a means to pressure plaintiffs into accepting an $8.9 billion proposal aimed at ending the litigation, as reported by CNBC.

The proposed amount would be paid out over a span of 25 years to settle all current and future talcum powder claims in North America. However, this marks the second time in six months that Johnson & Johnson has experienced a court decision dismissing LTL Management’s bankruptcy case. The company had established this subsidiary in 2021 specifically to address the potential liabilities associated with these cases before filing for bankruptcy.

Judge Michael Kaplan stated that the second bankruptcy attempt should be dismissed since the subsidiary is not currently facing immediate financial difficulties. This ruling puts the proposed settlement at risk, with J&J expressing concern that the court’s decision undermines the deal. Previously, the company revealed that 60,000 plaintiffs had already pledged to vote in favor of the proposal.

Johnson & Johnson maintains that its talc products remain safe, citing research and clinical evidence. Following the court’s decision, the company stated that its subsidiary had commenced the bankruptcy case in good faith and in accordance with the Bankruptcy Code. The multinational corporation will continue to face thousands of lawsuits related to the alleged carcinogenic components present in its talcum powder.