Original title: Join the DEPA working group to establish China‘s new infrastructure to accelerate overseas

As the world‘s second largest digital economy, China is accelerating digital development, building a digital China, and steadily expanding institutional openings such as rules, regulations, management, and standards. On August 22, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce answered a reporter’s question on the decision of the member states of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) to establish China‘s accession to the working group. It was mentioned that China‘s accession to the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) ) The working group was formally established, which means that my country is fully advancing the negotiation of joining DEPA.

New infrastructure is an important foundation for the transformation and upgrading of my country’s digital economy. As the digital economy expands and opens up, my country’s new infrastructure will be accelerated to go overseas. Expert analysis believes that if China officially joins DEPA in the future, it will break the digital economy rule barriers between countries, bring China‘s digital economy market opportunities to other DEPA member states, and further promote the expansion and opening of my country’s new infrastructure industry.

The working group was formally established

The digital economy is an important manifestation of a country’s comprehensive strength in the digital age and an important engine for building a modern economic system. In order to be compatible with high-standard international digital rules and actively willing to expand international cooperation in the digital economy, after much preliminary work, on August 19, China joined the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) working group was formally established.

“The establishment of the joining working group means that my country will comprehensively advance the negotiation of joining DEPA. In the next step, China will fully prepare for joining DEPA under the framework of joining the working group, conduct substantive negotiations with DEPA members, and continue to advance the joining process.” Ministry spokesman said.

It is reported that DEPA was initiated by New Zealand, Singapore and Chile in May 2019 and signed in June 2020. It is the world‘s first digital economy regional agreement. The agreement focuses on e-commerce facilitation, data transfer liberalization, and personal information security, and provides for strengthening cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and financial technology.

“The original intention of DEPA is to solve the cross-border supervision of the digital economy, including cross-border payment supervision, cross-border data supervision, cross-border information security, etc., mainly to regulate the digital economic order of various countries.” Zhejiang University International Business School Digital Economy and Finance Pan Helin, co-director and researcher of the Innovation Research Center, said in an interview with a reporter from Beijing Business Daily, “On the one hand, it is to promote stability and solve the negative externalities in the development of the digital economy, such as security, and on the other hand, it is to promote development and make Countries in the region reduce barriers to cross-border transactions in the digital economy and encourage legitimate cross-border digital trade.”

Negotiations are in full swing, and China is not far from officially joining DEPA. According to Pan Helin, the process of joining DEPA is similar to that of joining the WTO. However, since there are not many DEPA member states at present, the negotiation is not difficult, mainly because the domestic law and the basic legal principles of DEPA need to be matched in terms of rules. “Since most of the negotiating objects are small economies, during the negotiation process, small economies may be considering safeguarding their own interests, and put forward more demands on government procurement and competition policy cooperation, but in general, they are all within the scope of negotiation. , there is no fundamental divergence of interests.”

Editor: