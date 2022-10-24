Home Business Jonix: disappearance of president Mauro Mantovan
Jonix: disappearance of president Mauro Mantovan

Jonix communicates the news of the death of the president and founding partner Mauro Mantovan.

The CEO Antonio Cecchi commented: “Jonix has lost a leader and I personally a friend and a teacher. A challenging future full of responsibility awaits us but we will treasure his teachings and his great vision ”.

Mauro Mantovan has always made his professionalism and competence available to Jonix, accompanying the company in the fundamental steps of its growth.

Jonix is ​​an innovative SME that designs, manufactures and distributes 100% Made in Italy solutions for indoor air sanitization based on NTP (Non Thermal Plasma) technology.

