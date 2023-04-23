Home » Jordan: Italian tourist dead in Petra
Business

Jordan: Italian tourist dead in Petra

by admin
Jordan: Italian tourist dead in Petra

Jordan, archaeological site of Petra (photo Ipa)

Jordan: Italian tourist dead in Petra

Tragedy in Petra. An Italian tourist has died after falling from a height of 25 meters in Petra. The local media reported it, specifying that the tourist was hospitalized yesterday at the Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Hospital after the fall. The Farnesina confirms his death.

The Italian embassy in Amman is following the case and is in contact with the victim’s family.

A thirty-year-old from Turin was the victim of the tragic accident that took place yesterday in the archaeological area of ​​Petra, in Jordan. Andrea Sferrazza, this is his name, had moved to London a few years ago, where he worked in the restaurant business, but often returned to Italy. In Jordan he was on vacation alone.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  PNRR, Fitto: Italy has achieved all 55 goals

You may also like

Current gas consumption in industry: Industrial customers consume...

Why young people want to work differently than...

Uss case, Nordio: “Extravagant that I could have...

The Tenbagger fallacy – these stocks have multiplier...

Francesco Gabbani and Roberto Vecchioni, what a show...

Are gemstones suitable as a store of value?

Pnrr, the government gives up the stadiums of...

OECD minimum tax: “Switzerland is cheating on its...

Rights, the EU Parliament condemns Italy. “Stop the...

Verdi calls for a warning strike at BER:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy