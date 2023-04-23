Jordan, archaeological site of Petra (photo Ipa)
Jordan: Italian tourist dead in Petra
Tragedy in Petra. An Italian tourist has died after falling from a height of 25 meters in Petra. The local media reported it, specifying that the tourist was hospitalized yesterday at the Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Hospital after the fall. The Farnesina confirms his death.
The Italian embassy in Amman is following the case and is in contact with the victim’s family.
A thirty-year-old from Turin was the victim of the tragic accident that took place yesterday in the archaeological area of Petra, in Jordan. Andrea Sferrazza, this is his name, had moved to London a few years ago, where he worked in the restaurant business, but often returned to Italy. In Jordan he was on vacation alone.
