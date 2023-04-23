Jordan: Italian tourist dead in Petra

Tragedy in Petra. An Italian tourist has died after falling from a height of 25 meters in Petra. The local media reported it, specifying that the tourist was hospitalized yesterday at the Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Hospital after the fall. The Farnesina confirms his death.

The Italian embassy in Amman is following the case and is in contact with the victim’s family.

A thirty-year-old from Turin was the victim of the tragic accident that took place yesterday in the archaeological area of ​​Petra, in Jordan. Andrea Sferrazza, this is his name, had moved to London a few years ago, where he worked in the restaurant business, but often returned to Italy. In Jordan he was on vacation alone.

