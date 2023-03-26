8
The Thurgau industrial company Jossi needs more space and is building in Islikon for 13.5 million francs
The Thurgau industrial company Jossi wants to almost double its production area at the Islikon site near Frauenfeld. The jobs at Jossi Systembau in Wängi will then also be relocated here.
66 years after the company was founded, the Jossi family sets another milestone. On Thursday she broke ground for a new building in Islikon. The four-story building will create 6,000 square meters of production space, almost doubling the existing space.