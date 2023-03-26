The Thurgau industrial company Jossi needs more space and is building in Islikon for 13.5 million francs

The Thurgau industrial company Jossi wants to almost double its production area at the Islikon site near Frauenfeld. The jobs at Jossi Systembau in Wängi will then also be relocated here.