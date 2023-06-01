Journalists intercepted, Copasir investigates. Renzi: “It is no longer a democracy”

Journalists intercepted, Renzi: “The Copasir invested with the problem”

After The preview of Affaritaliani.it on the book by Luigi Bisignani and Paolo Madron “The powerful in the time of Giorgia”the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi he forcefully relaunched the news, provoking the reaction of the undersecretary to the presidency, Alfredo Mantuan: “Since the establishment of this Government I never authorisedas Delegated Authority for the Security of the Republic, any form of interception at the expense of representatives politicians oh you reporters“. But today, in a new editorial in Il Riformista, Renzi reiterates the accusations: “The Copasir – writes Renzi – it was officially invested with the problem. It strikes me that after the denunciation of Bisignani and Madron many have preferred to be silent and that our intervention was necessary to request the compliance with a basic rule of institutional culture”.

Read also: “Meloni Passion 007”, spied on 400 people: the bomb in Bisignani’s book

Read also: Meloni and 007, after the preview of Affari Renzi launches wiretapping alarm

“A democracy that intercepts, without proven reason and authorization, parliamentarians and journalists it ceases to be a democracy“. Renzi also has some for the current ruling class: “The feeling is that we have one leadership more mediocre of the past. And I’m not writing this just because yesterday I listened to the trivial considerations finals of the Governor of the Bank of Italy Visco and immediately I had the nostalgia of when the Bank of Italy was led by authoritative personalities. I am also writing this because in all sectors we feel the lack of managers who know how to get things done the leap in quality“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

