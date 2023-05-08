Joys and sorrows of electric motorists

Listen to the audio version of the article

«The electric car is nice but… ». In this sentence there is all the combination of doubts, prejudices, resistance to change and also objective difficulties and annoyances in using an e-car. First, let’s clear the field of ideology: with the electric car we are not saving the world from climate “collapse” (at least if the energy that powers it is not carbon neutral) but it is, in any case, a pleasant car to to drive (perhaps too fast for the driving skills of someone coming off a lethargic ulitaria). And let no one whine about the lack of engine sound: it’s one thing to be behind the wheel of a sports car (an Abarth or an MX-5 is enough, you don’t need a Ferrari or a Lambo), it’s another to regret the “roar ( sic!) of a German turbodiesel SUV. Third point: the autonomy of an electric car in the vast majority of cases is more than sufficient for normal users, especially for those many who travel from home to work for a few tens of kilometres. It should be remembered that to experience the electric car without stress and without diviner of energy and perhaps arrive at the office before the others to grab one of the company columns, there is a condition sine qua non: recharge at home, in the garage or in a parking space, possibly with a nice walbox. Another point: the management of the unexpected. The thermal car is more flexible and offers more freedom, with the lithium-ion one it is necessary to plan routes and play in advance and perhaps use some tricks such as taking advantage of the supermarket columns when shopping. It’s not difficult, you just need to get organized but you certainly need an adequate infrastructure upstream and here the territorial question comes into play There are many holes, in many regions and areas of our country, as regards the quantity and quality of the fast charge columns that today like today, make it difficult if not impossible to use an electric car properly.

And this is where our everyday companion comes into play: the smartphone, the true digital assistant to life with an electric car (even thermal, to tell the truth) and is much more effective than on-board infotainment (with the exception of Tesla and its superb vehicle/network integration ecosystem).

It’s not all rosy though: you have to unravel the various apps of energy suppliers and those that aggregate them in a single application to search for the closest point. In any case, it is certainly not easy to tinker with the phone in hand and the charging cable (heavy and often filthy) and maybe do it all in the rain. And then among the joys (silence, driving pleasure, almost zero maintenance costs) and pains (cost of the car in primis) of electro-motorists, there are also the charging stations located in unsavory areas, where leaving an expensive car is a bad idea. Better to have a dashcam with parking mode, a function similar to Tesla’s Sentinel mode, which many other houses still do not offer.