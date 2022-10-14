JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup: the third quarter accounts of the four US-made Big Banks highlight how the roundup of anti-inflation rate hikes signed by the Powell Fed is confirming itself, for the sector, cross and delight.

Croce, as the fear of the arrival of a hard landing which is considered by many economists as inevitable is leading banks to fear a new surge in non-performing loans-NPLs and so, to increase provisions.

Delight, as it is clear the positive effect of monetary tightening on interest margins of the banks themselves. The NII (net interest income) in fact reported significant increases in the third quarter, especially in the case of JP Morgan.

Thanks to Jerome Powell’s squeeze, the profitability of some banks is therefore growing, after years in which interest rates nailed to zero have significantly eroded the sector’s results.

But the cross effect, in fact, is not lacking given that, if the Fed pulls too hard, the US economy will slide into recession: and it will not be a soft landing, ma un hard landing.

At that point, in a state of recession, US companies and households that have received credit from banks will find it much more difficult to repay loans.

As a result, the specter of bad debts, impaired loans, in general NPLs will reappear on the institutions, which is why the institutions are preparing now to set aside additional reserves to cover any future credit losses that could sink their balance sheets again.

Jp Morgan & Co: Fed rate hikes support accounts. But there is the NPL nightmare

US bank accounts have been released just at a time when further monetary tightening by Jerome Powell’s Fed appears inevitable.

Yesterday, the numbers on US inflation measured by the consumer price index they remained stubbornly high, leading the markets to fear new maxi squeezes of 75 basis points from the American central bank.

Speculations on the same value of the terminal rate, now expected at a higher level than previously expected. And greater likelihood of more aggressive monetary tightenings means not only greater likelihood of higher profitability for US banks but, also, higher probability of hard landing, therefore of recession, therefore of growth of non-performing loans-NPLs.

JP Morgan & Co: NII rises but provisions also jump

All this is written in black and white in the quarterly reports of US banks JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley e Citigroup which have just been released, and which relate to the third quarter of the year.

The numbers change, but the message is the same.

We come to JP Morgan, the number one bank in the United States by asset value, which announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with a net profit of $ 9.7 billion, down 17% year-on-year. It weighed the provision of credit reserves worth $ 808 million, compared to reserves that had been released in the same quarter of 2021 worth $ 2.1 billion. JP Morgan therefore paid for the need to set aside additional reserves to face the risk of a growth in NPLs-impaired loans, linked to the risk of the arrival of a recession in the US.

The bank led by CEO Jamie Dimon has made it known that the net profit has also blamed the effect of losses related to the investments made, for a net worth of $ 959 million: these losses ballasted net profit by an after-tax value of $ 729 million. Watch out for the numbers on eps and turnover.

If profits have gone down, turnover rose, doing better than expected: thanks to the interest margin (NII), which jumped 34% to $ 17.6 billion, in the wake of the monetary tightening launched by the Fed and, also, thanks to the expansion of the JP Morgan loan book.

Also American bank Wells Fargo announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with declining earnings year-on-year, again due to the reserves it had to set aside: $ 784 million, compared to the $ 1.4 billion drop in provisions that occurred in the third. quarter of 2021.

However, other factors also weighed on the bank’s quarterly report. Il ceo Charlie Scharf explained that “The strong third quarter business performance was significantly impacted by operating losses of $ 2 billion, or $ 0.45 per share, related to legal costs, customer compensation and issues primarily related to a variety of events that occurred in the past “.

Wells Fargo continues to pay the consequences of the accounting scandal that engulfed it in 2016. The institution is also the most dependent of the six largest American banks. from the mortgage business; as a result, it also suffered from the sharp fall in sales and refinancing activities in the sector, due to the boom in mortgage rates, well over 6% have flown to the United States.

The Fed rate hikes, however, still allowed Wells Fargo to see a rise the net interest margin of + 36%. Today was also the day of Morgan Stanley.

The accounts of the Wall Street giant showed a worse trend than estimates, in this case, both profits and turnover.

Like JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley was forced to set aside additional reserves to cope with the threat of increased credit losses: provisions soared to $ 35 million, up from $ 24 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The NPL factor also weighed on Citigroup, which saw third-quarter net income slide 25%, to $ 3.48 billion, as reserve provisions rose by a net worth of $ 370 million (compared to the release of reserves of more than $ 1 billion in the same period last year): the increase led the reserve provisions for any future NPLs to jump into the quarter up to 1.37 billion.

The bank headed by CEO Jane Fraser paid the greater exposure, compared to its rivals, to foreign countries and therefore towards the slowdown not only of the US economy, but of other economies.

Down the turnover of the investment banking division, which also affected other banks, such as JP Morgan itself, which collected lower commissions from the division.

JP Morgan, CEO Dimon notes significant obstacles

Among the four American banks that reported their third quarter financial results today, the number one, JP Morgan stands out, which, while providing provisions for a value of $ 808 million, saw net interest income fly by. precisely 34% to $ 17.6 billion: a value that beat consensus expectations by over 600 million.

This time, however, il ceo Jamie Dimon, who has already shown in recent days that he has abdicated his proverbial optimism, did not gloat:

“There are significant immediate obstacles in front of us – said Dimon – Stubbornly high inflation that will result in higher interest rates around the world; the uncertain impacts of Quantitative Tightening (by the Fed); the war in Ukraine, which is increasing all geopolitical risks, and the fragile conditions of oil supply and prices. While we continue to hope for the best, we remain vigilant and prepare for the negative effects ”.

The publication of the quarterly reports of the main American banks, which certainly does not end with today – the appeal is lacking le altre due Big Goldman Sachs e Bank of America – the publication of the quarterly reports of the main American banks is crucial not only for the markets, but also for assessing the conditions in which the US economy finds itself.

On the one hand, the unemployment rate in the United States remains very low, which suggests that consumers and businesses should not have great difficulty in repaying the loans received. Furthermore, rising interest rates mean that banks’ core lending business is becoming more profitable.

The volatility that characterizes the financial markets it also assists fixed income trading activities.

Wall Street: bank stocks at 52-week lows

However, in a context in which Wall Street remains in a bear market phase, investors have been dumping the securities of banks for quite a while, so much so that the prices of JP Morgan but also of other financial institutions have capitulated to new record lows of the last 52 weeks.

The fear of the arrival of a recession in the United States and in the world is becoming more and more concrete, and the alerts come from all over the world:

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon himself, in addition to fearing a recession, launched this week an alert on the trend of the S&P 500 index. And what about the setback signed by the International Monetary Fund, IMF, which has cut estimates on global GDP, warning among other things that the worst is yet to come?

About that Tobias Adriandirector of the money and capital markets division of the International Monetary Fund, said in an interview with the CNBC that it is “Definitely possible” that the forecasts of the CEO of JP Morgan on the S&P 500 materialize.

In this context, reports an article from the CNBC, the turnover of investment banking and mortgage lending activities typical banks suffered a sharp turnaround, and the risk is that some banks will announce devaluations of their assets.

In addition, there is the risk that the provision of additional reserves will go ahead, to cope with a possible increase, both in progress and also in the future, in impaired loans. According to analysts, the largest banks in the United States could shelve up to $ 4.5 billion.