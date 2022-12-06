Home Business JP Morgan, Dimon: ‘inflation is eroding everything, could lead to US recession in 2023’
Inflation could cause a recession in the United States during 2023. This was stated by JP Morgan’s number one, Jamie Dimon, in an interview just released on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. According to Dimon, consumers and companies are currently in good condition; however, this situation may not last for much longer.

Consumers have access to excess savings amounting to $1.5 trillion, available thanks to the stimulus programs that have been launched during the pandemic period: the point is that, the banker pointed out, in the face of this figure, Americans they are spending 10% more than in 2021.

“Inflation is eroding everything, and that trillion and a half dollars will be depleted sometime in the middle of next year – said the head of JP Morgan – Looking forward, this factor could derail the economy and bring about that moderate or severe recession that people are worrying about.”

