JP Morgan: preparations underway for US recession, that’s when it will arrive. fed? Could raise rates up to 6%

JPMorgan Chase is preparing for the arrival of a recession in the United States, which in its opinion should manifest itself in 2023. This is what analyst Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note reported by the CNBC website.

Katzke wrote the note after meeting JP Morgan chief executive Daniel Pinto last week.

The Credit Suisse analyst commented on JP Morgan’s view, explaining that the recession expected by the bank in the United States should manifest itself either through a moderate crisis, against a Fed which, in his opinion, would raise interest rates up to 5%; or in a deeper contraction of US GDP, which would manifest itself later in time to continue until 2024: in this case, the Fed before the crisis could bring rates on US fed funds up to 6%.

However, Katzke recalled that the solidity of its profits, the provisions made to cover possible credit losses, the diversification of the business and the maneuvers launched to lower the risk “should allow JP Morgan to present itself well positioned and well prepared to manage the crisis foreseen”.

In his view, the Wall Street giant will be able to meet its ROTE target of a 17% return.

Katzke confirmed his “outperform” rating on the stock, keeping the target price unchanged at $145 and also the EPS estimates.

JP Morgan stock in pre-market travels just below parity.

