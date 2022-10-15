Jp Morgan, the United States‘ number one bank by asset value, announced it ended the third quarter of the year with net income of $ 9.7 billion, down 17% year-on-year.

It weighed on the credit reserve provision of $ 808 million, compared to reserves that were released in the same quarter of 2021 worth $ 2.1 billion.

JP Morgan therefore paid for the need to set aside additional reserves to face the risk of a growth in NPLs-impaired loans, linked to the risk of the arrival of a recession in the US.

The bank led by CEO Jamie Dimon has announced that the net profit has also suffered the effect of the losses related to the investments made, for a net value of $ 959 million: these losses have weighed the net profit by a value after the taxes of $ 729 million.

Eps – earnings per share – came in at $ 3.12. According to Refinitiv, eps may not be comparable to the $ 2.88 eps in the third quarter of 2021.

Net revenue stood at $ 33.5 billion, up 10%, better than the consensus expected $ 32.1 billion, thanks to the jump in net interest income (NII), which was + 34% to $ 17.6 billion.

The sharp rise in the NII was explained by JP Morgan as the Fed’s interest rate hike and loan book expansion.

JP Morgan’s non-interest revenue was $ 15.9 billion, down 8%, due to lower fees collected by the investment banking division, due to net investment losses of $ 959. million and for the lower turnover reported by the units providing loans for the home – mortgages, Home Lending -.

However, the declines were largely offset by the higher turnover earned by the CIB Markets division.

JP Morgan shares rose by more than + 2% in the premarket.