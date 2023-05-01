JPMorgan buys First Republic. The agreement

After the collapse of the two US banks, SVB e Signature Bank Also First Republic Bank comes to an end, thus causing the third high-profile bankruptcy in the span of a month. The title has lost the 97% on the stock exchange since the beginning of the year and today it loses the 47% a $1.65 per share in the premarket on Wall Street.

Just this morning the announcement came that JPMorgan has acquired all of First Republic’s deposits, including uninsured ones, and a “substantial majority of assets,” according to the press release. JPMorgan shares climb by 2,6% in the premarket following the announcement.

The deal with JPMorgan

The deal, announced by the relevant regulators, will see the Jamie Dimon-led banking giant take over $173 billion in loans, $30 billion of securities e $92 billion in deposits of the Californian bank.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has authorized Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) administrative control of the First Republic. The FDIC later accepted JPMorgan’s offer to purchase the bank’s assets.

JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon commented the operation: “Our government has invited us to intervene, and we have done so. This acquisition moderately benefits our group, driving shareholder value, helps further advance our wealth strategy and is complementary to our franchise.”

In addition, JPMorgan said it expects to see an after-tax one-time earnings boost of about $2.6 billion as a result of the deal, which did not reflect an estimated $2 billion in restructuring costs at the time. after tax over the next 18 months. Dimon also specified that the bank will be “very well capitalised” with a CET1 consistent with its 13.5% Q1 2024 target and will maintain solid cash reserves.

According to a statement from the FDIC” The 84 offices of the First Republic Bank Eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, today during normal business hours. All First Republic Bank depositors will become JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association depositors and will have full access to all of their deposits.”.

Apart from JpMorgan, interested buyers have come forward PNC Financial Services Group e Citizens Financial Group. Both banks have bid in an auction run by US regulators.

First Republic, the failure of the business model

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, attention has shifted to the First Republic considered the weakest link in the US banking system. Like SVB, First Republic also targeted the California-based tech startup community. The California lender provided low-rate lines of credit and mortgages in exchange for large amounts of deposits.

But the model crumbled in the wake of SVB’s collapse, as First Republic’s clients withdrew more than $100 billion of deposits, the bank revealed on the occasion of the publication of its first quarter accounts. Institutions with a high proportion of uninsured deposits such as SVB and First Republic found themselves vulnerable because customers feared losing their savings in a run on the banks.