JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon released his annual letter to shareholders on Tuesday. The letter covered Silicon Valley Bank, regulation, artificial intelligence, politics and more. Below are the eight best quotes from Dimon’s 43-page letter.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, announced his on Tuesday annual letter to shareholders published. The extensive, 43-page report covered the banking crisis, geopolitical risks, artificial intelligence, regulation and much more.

The 67-year-old Wall Street veteran has been at the helm of JPMorgan for 18 years. He was a key figure in the 2008 financial crisis and more recently has emerged as a leading force in the banking crisis that began with Silicon Valley Bank in March.

Here are the top eight quotes from Dimon’s letter to shareholders:

1. “We are working with a very important silent partner – the US government. As my friend Warren Buffett points out, his company’s success depends on the extraordinary conditions that our country creates. He’s right when he tells his shareholders that when they see the American flag, they should all say “thank you.” So should we.”

2. “The window of opportunity for action to avert the most costly impacts of global climate change is closing. At the same time, the ongoing war in Ukraine is shaking trade relations across Europe and Asia, redefining the way countries and companies plan for their energy security. The need to provide affordable and reliable energy for today while making the necessary investments for tomorrow’s decarbonization underscores the inseparable link between economic growth, energy security and climate change.”

3. “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an extraordinary and disruptive technology. AI and its underlying raw material, data, will be critical to the future success of our business – the importance of implementing new technologies cannot be overstated.”

4. “As for the current disruption of the US banking system, most of the risks were hidden. Interest rate risk, the market value of held-to-maturity portfolios (HTM) and the size of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) uninsured deposits have always been well known – both to regulators and to market participants. The unknown risk was that SVB’s 35,000+ corporate clients – and the activities within those clients – were controlled by a small number of venture capital firms, moving their deposits in lockstep.

5. “As I write this letter, the current (banking) crisis is not over and even when it is behind us, it will continue to have an impact for years to come. Importantly, however, recent events are not comparable to the global financial crisis of 2008 (which hardly affected regional banks).”

6. “Our board of directors is responsible for succession planning, and it’s on the agenda at every board meeting—both when they’re with me and when I’m not in the room. We already have a ‘hit-by-the-truck’ plan in place (not all companies can claim that) and we have several successor candidates that are well known to the board and investor community.”

7. “We’ve had ten years of real estate and stock appreciation, and even if we were to enter a recession, consumers would be in much better shape than they were during the Great Financial Crisis.”

8. “The war in Ukraine, now entering its second year, has caused particularly devastating casualties and damage, and is accompanied by the threat of nuclear weapons. It may well continue for many years. Wars are unpredictable, and when they started, most predictions about how they would end up were dead wrong.”

