JPMorgan defies banking crisis with quarterly profit up 52% ​​alongside record revenues. America’s largest bank reported a net profit of $12.62 billion, o $4.10 per share, compared to $8.28 billion, or $2.63 per share, a year ago. And yet it far exceeded analysts’ expectations of $3.41 per share forecasted by FactSet. JPMorgan shares climb by 6% a quota $136 per share in Wall Street premarket following Q1 numbers.

JPMorgan, deposits grow following the banking crisis

The Jamie Dimon-led bank reported revenue growth of 25% a 38.35 billion of dollars. I meet expectations of $36.13 billion.

Deposits at JPMorgan increased by $37 billion from December to $2.38 trillion at the end of March following the banking crisis triggered by the collapse of the SVB.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed within a week following sudden withdrawals from their customers. As a result their former clients put their money into lenders such as JPMorgan, deemed too big to fail.

The CEO Jamie Dimon he said the bank acted as “a pillar of strength for the banking system”. He also said that the current economy remains healthy, but the banking turmoil will likely slow lending, adding to the list of concerns for the future.

Il net interest income of JPMorgan or earnings on loans less depositor-related expenses – increased by 49% to a record of $20.71 billion.

Excess deposits have allowed the largest US bank to keep borrowing costs low, while rapid hikes in Federal Reserve rates have boosted its earnings capacity on loans. The bank has warned that earnings will slow in the coming quarters.

As for the retail banking business, revenues increased by 35% while profit grew by 80%, again thanks to Fed rates.

Investment banking division profit flat

Focusing instead on the business and investment banking activities, revenues remained stable and profit recorded a modest growth of 1%. Investment banking related fees decreased slightly and revenues from various market operations increased slightly.

The cash crop in this regard has been fixed income, where revenues have kept pace with last year’s strong results. The commercial bank serving midsize businesses, another rate-driven business, reported a 58% increase in profits and a 46% increase in revenues.