Home Business JPMorgan Chase is optimistic about the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones: the market demand for Pro models is still very strong | iPhone_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Business

JPMorgan Chase is optimistic about the iPhone 14 series of mobile phones: the market demand for Pro models is still very strong | iPhone_Sina Technology_Sina.com

by admin


Investment analysis firm JP Morgan (JP Morgan) reported that sales of iPhone 14 series models have outperformed their predecessors, and there are signs that since January this year, the number of users switching from the Android camp has been significantly higher than in previous years.

In a report to investors, JPMorgan Chase pointed out that based on Wave7 Research’s survey of sales of major US operators, Apple’s iPhone 14 market demand is declining, but its market share is higher than in previous years.

JPMorgan Chase pointed out in the report: “iPhone’s sales share among the three major US operators (Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile) in January this year was 69%, and it was 70% in December last year. But the performance is better than the previous generation, 67% in the iPhone 13 cycle; 60% in the iPhone 12 cycle.”

JPMorgan Chase continued in the report: “All three carriers’ iPhone shares remain higher than pre-launch levels and are also seasonally up relative to previous product cycles. Importantly, Wave7’s latest Significant improvement in late December and early January, especially for the 14 Pro and Pro Max models…”

According to the report, in a survey of 38 carrier sales managers, more than 50% of managers found that more users switched from Android to iPhone than from iPhone to Android.


See also  The iPhone 14 Plus broke the market, and Apple connected the wrong three generations of models, and the preservation rate hit a record low! _iPhone14 Plus listed break _ Cookdo _ price

You may also like

Raiffeisen annual figures – cooperative bank presents all-round...

February 2023 logistics industry prosperity index shows: Supply...

Government, if Piantedosi resigns, it’s a crisis. Message...

AI and Investments, here are the 5 best...

Which criteria play a role in salaries

MSI releases PRO DP10 13M mini host: up...

Hydrogen is a research area in Puglia, now...

This is how much money you should have...

Superbonus, Ruffini: “In some banks there are large...

Working hours in the event of a power...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy