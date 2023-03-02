



Investment analysis firm JP Morgan (JP Morgan) reported that sales of iPhone 14 series models have outperformed their predecessors, and there are signs that since January this year, the number of users switching from the Android camp has been significantly higher than in previous years.

In a report to investors, JPMorgan Chase pointed out that based on Wave7 Research’s survey of sales of major US operators, Apple’s iPhone 14 market demand is declining, but its market share is higher than in previous years.

JPMorgan Chase pointed out in the report: “iPhone’s sales share among the three major US operators (Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile) in January this year was 69%, and it was 70% in December last year. But the performance is better than the previous generation, 67% in the iPhone 13 cycle; 60% in the iPhone 12 cycle.”

JPMorgan Chase continued in the report: “All three carriers’ iPhone shares remain higher than pre-launch levels and are also seasonally up relative to previous product cycles. Importantly, Wave7’s latest Significant improvement in late December and early January, especially for the 14 Pro and Pro Max models…”

According to the report, in a survey of 38 carrier sales managers, more than 50% of managers found that more users switched from Android to iPhone than from iPhone to Android.



