JPMorgan Chase Maintains “Overweight” Rating for Orient Overseas International (00316) with Lowered Target Price at HK$133

JPMorgan Chase, a leading global financial services firm, has maintained its “overweight” rating for Orient Overseas International (00316) and has revised its target price to HK$133. The firm recently released a research report stating that the peak season performance in the market was worse than expected, leading to a downward revision of profit forecasts for Orient Overseas International. However, despite this, the current price of the stock remains attractive.

The report highlights that the current price is equivalent to 0.7 times the forecast price-to-book ratio and the enterprise value multiple (EV/EBITDA) is close to balance. Additionally, the forecast dividend rate is 10%, making the stock’s valuation still appealing. As a result, JPMorgan Chase has decided to maintain its “overweight” rating on the stock.

The bank also pointed out that while the performance of trans-Pacific shipping was bleak during this year’s peak season, Orient Overseas International’s share price has still managed to rise 8% since June. This outperformance compared to the Hang Seng Index, which fell 6% in the same period, suggests that the market may have been overly concerned about weak demand and oversupply.

Regarding the short-term outlook, JPMorgan Chase acknowledges that operating data and market sentiment may still be weak. However, the bank believes that the chance of Orient Overseas International losing money in the last quarter is very low due to the company’s disciplined cost control. Furthermore, the shipping market is expected to see an increase in “scrap” as well as slower shipping speeds due to the tightening of environmental protection requirements. Delayed delivery of new ships is also helping to ease concerns about oversupply.

In light of these factors, JPMorgan Chase has decided to lower its target price for Orient Overseas International from HK$143 to HK$133. Despite the downward revision, the firm maintains its positive outlook on the stock and believes that it remains an attractive investment opportunity.

Investors and stakeholders in the shipping industry will be closely monitoring the performance of Orient Overseas International in the coming months, as well as any developments in the shipping market as a whole.

