Investing.com – Investing.com – JPMorgan reported solid earnings ahead of the market on Friday, with a surge in first-quarter profit underscoring the bank’s strong interest rate rise, which boosted its consumer business. As the largest U.S. bank was resilient to the banking crisis in March.

For the three months ended March 31, JPMorgan’s profit rose 52 percent to $12.62 billion, or $4.10 a share. Total revenue jumped 25% to $38.3 billion.

Revenue at JPMorgan’s consumer and community banking unit jumped 80% to $5.2 billion, boosted by rising interest rates. Last month, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s net interest income soared 49% to $20.8 billion.

JPMorgan also raised its net interest income forecast for the full year of 2023 to US$81 billion, much higher than market expectations of US$73 billion.

Investment banking, however, was weak, with revenue at the investment banking unit down 24 percent, dragged down by mergers and acquisitions and a lackluster equity sales market. Equities trading revenue fell 12 percent; fixed-income trading revenue was flat.

Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said U.S. consumption and economic conditions remain healthy, but he also warned that the banking crisis could make banks more conservative and could affect consumer spending.

“The dark clouds that we have been monitoring for the past year remain on the horizon, with turmoil in the banking sector exacerbating these risks.”

JPMorgan, on the other hand, was not entirely immune to concerns over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC: ) and Signature Bank (OTC: ), with JPMorgan deposits down 7% year-over-year but up 1.5% from Q4 2022.

At the same time, JPMorgan Chase’s total loans were 2.38 trillion US dollars, higher than the expected 2.33 trillion US dollars, an increase of about 5% year-on-year, but a slight decrease compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Less credit flowing to businesses and consumers could weigh on growth.

Among them, mortgage loans decreased significantly, and JPMorgan Chase’s home loan income was 720 million US dollars, a decrease of 38%. With interest rates much higher than a year ago, loan demand is no longer strong.

In response to the possible deterioration of credit conditions, JPMorgan Chase’s credit loss provisions increased by 56% year-on-year, and the first-quarter credit loss provisions were 2.275 billion US dollars, but better than the outside world‘s expected 2.31 billion US dollars.

Overall, JPMorgan had a solid quarter, as a large bank with a diverse business and trillions of dollars in assets was better able to weather the crisis.

In premarket, JPMorgan (NYSE: ) was up 5.86%.

