JPMorgan displaces Goldman Sachs as top M&A advisor

Goldman Sachs loses its title as leading advisor in the world of mergers and acquisitions, after five consecutive years of unchallenged dominance. Unseating Goldman Sachs from the top step of the podium is JPMorgan, which in the last year has earned the title of number one consultant for M&A acquisitions worldwide.

According to data collected by Bloomberg, its participation in operations for a total value of 284 billion dollars has allowed it to conquer a market share of 22.5%.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, slipped to second place, with transactions totaling $237 billion and an 18.8% market share.

