JPMorgan Economist Raises Growth Outlook, No Longer Expects U.S. Recession

JPMorgan Economist Raises Growth Outlook, No Longer Expects U.S. Recession

JPMorgan no longer predicts a recession for the U.S. this year and has raised its estimate for economic growth, according to the chief economist at the bank. The firm now expects annualized real GDP growth for the current quarter to be 2.5%, up from 0.5%. The economist explained that the economy is expanding at a healthy pace, making it unlikely for a contraction in the next quarter. However, recession risks remain high for next year, and the economist anticipates modest and below-expected growth. The Bank of America has also revised its outlook, no longer forecasting a 2024 recession and raising its expectations for U.S. economic growth in 2023. JPMorgan’s economist cited reasons for the positive outlook, including the resolution of the debt ceiling and regulators’ guarantee to bank depositors during the regional banking crisis. The economist also noted a rebound in labor supply and signs of improving supply outcomes in second-quarter productivity data, while equity markets anticipate productivity gains from increased use of artificial intelligence.

