JPMorgan: “Reduce shares and maintain liquidity”

Outstanding debt ceiling negotiation, heightened recession risks and a tighter stance from the Federal Reserve are some of the reasons JPMorgan is advising clients to further reduce the equity ratio and maintain cash.

A team of JPMorgan strategists led by Kolanovic trimmed positions in stocks and corporate bonds, increasing the proportion invested in cash by 2%. Within the commodities portfolio, the company has also rotated from energy to gold, due to demand for safe assets and as a hedge on the debt ceiling, another move aimed at bolstering JPMorgan’s defensive position .

“Hopes for a quick resolution of the US debt ceiling have boosted market sentiment to some extent,” Kolanovic wrote in a note to clients. “Despite last week’s rebound, risky assets are unable to break this year’s ranges, while credit and commodities are at the low end of the ranges. With shares near this year’s highs, our model portfolio produced another loss last month, the third in four months.”