JPMorgan saves First Republic Bank: but the crisis in the US is not over

Usa, JP Morgan and the lifebuoy at First Republic Bank

Big JP Morgan has thrown the life preserver at the now bankrupt First Republic Bank. It will absorb the institute with the support also of the deposit guarantee fund. But the wave is really over and the words of the president of JPM, Jamie Dimon, will be enough: “We are nearing the end and the system is very, very solid” to reassure the markets, customers, analysts and markets and to bring peace in the world‘s most powerful economy? Surely investors had been partly reassured by the timely words of the American president who declared himself ready to support and guarantee everyone from the storm, but Dimon’s words partly gave relief and resignation, but let alone euphoria. Certainly relief to JPM stocks which rose by 3% in the Wall Street session on May 1st. While instead the realities that risk contagion have been Zions Bancorp, M&T o Regions Financial which showed no vitality but only flat calm and in some cases slight losses, as well as the CDS (the Organization Against Credit Stocks), an indicator of financial pressure.

US, Treasury and Fed satisfied with rescue operation

