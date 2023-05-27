JPMorgan: the dive into AI with a ChatGPT of its own

AI fever also conquers JPMorgan: the Wall Street giant, number one bank in the United States by asset value, is working to launch its own chatbot, similar to that of ChatGPT. This is what the American financial site CNBC reports, adding that the goal of the American giant managed by CEO Jamie Dimon is to create an artificial intelligence software capable of giving investment advice to his clients.

JPMorgan has been working on the chatbot for some time, since earlier this month it would have filed, according to sources, the patent of a product called IndexGPT.

“It is a artificial intelligence program aimed at selecting financial instruments,” explained patent attorney Josh Gerben, who quipped that the project, if implemented, would be a drama for the broad community of financial advisors.

A chatbot instead of a financial advisor?

But really Could a chatbot replace a financial advisor?

The CNBC article dwells on the issue, deeming anxiety somewhat improbable at the moment, despite the fears expressed by the financial advisors themselves and the reflections that follow each other every day on theimpact that AI will have on the world of work: the one, for now, still physical, made up of human beings, but which one day could see various chatbots, different forms of artificial intelligence, and robots of all kinds as the main protagonists.

“We’ve Hit Peak Human and an Algorithm Wants Your Job. Now What?”: was the title of an article published on Bloomberg in 2016, which described a futuristic scenario that today seems quite topical.

JPMorgan files patent for IndexGPT product

Returning to JPMorgan, the lawyer interviewed by CNBC announced that the American financial giant could be the first in the sector to launch a product similar to OpenAI’s GPT chatbot, to be offered directly to its customers.

Even having filed a patent under the name of IndexGPT, according to Josh Gerben, would be “a clear indication of the fact that (the bank) could launch a product in the near future”. On the other hand, “company like JPMorgan doesn’t file patents just for the hell of itand the registration, Gerben continued, also includes “a manager’s affidavit that basically says, ‘Yes, we intend to use this patent.”

But when is it expected the launch of IndexGPT?

The lawyer explained that JPMorgan should launch IndexGPT within three years of approval to secure patent ownership.

But when could the approval come? Gerben speaks of a waiting time of almost a year, given the backlog that the US Patent and Trademark Office is grappling with.

On the risk that the introduction of chatbots of this type ends up kicking out financial advisors – there are almost 34,300 in Italy – the CNBC article itself reassures those directly concerned, reporting examples of asset management giants ( wealth management) of the caliber of Morgan Stanley and Bank of America’s Merrill who, while offering roboadvisor services, have certainly not stopped hiring real-life advisors, entrusting them with the task of managing billions of dollars of assets.

They are on Twitter JPMorgan is trending, with several tweets bouncing the very bet that the bank would be making on the AI ​​​​sector (o AI in Italian, artificial intelligence).

The ferment in the sector is there for all to see: Microsoft is confirming its leadership in the sector, after having invested 10 billion dollars in OpenAI, to be precise nel chatbot Chat Gpt, which was inter alia integrated into the Bing search engine.

AI controversy: the announcements of Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon

Alongside the AI ​​fever, however, controversies have also exploded, given that Microsoft has frozen the salaries of its employees precisely to invest in the great bet of AI.

Recently, the American software giant has always stood out with the inappropriate lecture that its marketing manager Christopher Capossela did to employees, after making millions of dollars with the sale of Microsoft shares.

And the giants of Big Tech such as Meta Platforms, on the verge of even churning out its ad hoc chips; Google di Alphabet, ready to challenge against Microsoft with he chatbot Bard; the Big Tech cinese Baidu and, returning to the USA, e-commerce giant Amazon.

And what about the rally unleashed on Wall Street in Nvidia stock, fueled by the AI fever?