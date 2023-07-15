Judge Grants Extension for Fiscal Oversight Board to Present New Adjustment Plan for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority

Federal district judge Laura Taylor Swain has granted the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) another two weeks to present a new Adjustment Plan for the Electric Power Authority (PDA-AEE) in Puerto Rico. This decision comes after the JSF filed an emergency motion, stating that they were negotiating with bondholders and needed additional time.

Previously, a new PDA-AEE had been certified with less promising projections for electricity consumption and sales, making it less likely for creditors to be paid. The deadline for the new amended plan was today at 5 pm, but Swain has extended it to July 28. The deadline for parties to inform the court on how the payment plan will be analyzed has been postponed to August 2.

The postponement comes as the leader of the Mediation Team and former federal judge Shelley C. Chapman, reiterated her active support for the Title III process of the public corporation. Chapman and her law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, have been dedicating significant time and resources to the mediation process at PREPA, costing around $50,000 a month.

The new PDA-AEE is expected to cut the public corporation’s obligations from $12 billion to approximately $2.5 billion. Bondholders would receive an interest rate of 6% and the possibility of additional income through a new Contingent Value Instrument (CVI), if PREPA meets its electricity sales targets. However, opposition to any adjustment in the electricity bill from citizens and businessmen is growing.

The JSF is considering including a “fixed legacy charge” in the electricity rate to solely pay bondholders, instead of the previously proposed “hybrid” charge. Additional protections for bondholders, such as a new trust deed and a specific lien against the “legacy charge,” will also be included in the new PDA-AEE. The new trust deed will require PREPA to adjust its rates and charges to ensure revenues cover operational costs.

Overall, the delay in PREPA’s restructuring process gives the JSF more time to negotiate with bondholders and refine the new payment plan, as the island’s public finances remain in a delicate state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

