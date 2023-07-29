Judge Grants Priority to Crystallex in Auction of Citgo Shares: La República

Title: Judge Grants Priority to Crystallex in the Auction of Citgo Shares

Subtitle: Crystallex to be the First Creditor to Benefit from Citgo Auction, Reports Confirm

In a recent development, Judge [Name] has decided to grant priority to Crystallex, a Canadian mining company, in an upcoming auction involving shares of Citgo Petroleum Corporation’s parent company. This decision has stirred significant interest within the financial and energy sectors, as it determines which creditors will have priority in the distribution of funds from the auction.

Citgo, a prominent subsidiary of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, has been embroiled in ongoing legal battles and financial distress. As part of the restructuring process, Citgo’s parent company appointed a judge to oversee the auction of its shares, with the intention to raise funds and repay its creditors.

Crystallex, a creditor of PDVSA, has emerged as the front-runner to collect from the auction. According to reliable sources, the judge’s decision places Crystallex as the first company in line to benefit financially from the sale of Citgo shares. This decision could potentially have far-reaching implications for other creditors involved in the complex web of debt owed by PDVSA.

The decision has been met with contrasting opinions, with some experts acknowledging the judge’s rationale for appointing Crystallex as the primary creditor to collect from the Citgo auction. Others, however, have expressed concerns about potential repercussions for other creditors who may have been expecting priority treatment.

The auction of Citgo’s shares has been eagerly anticipated by various creditors, including Russia’s Rosneft and mining company Crystallex. Crystallex’s involvement dates back to 2011 when PDVSA’s former mining business was nationalized. As a result, Crystallex has been trying to secure repayment through legal channels ever since.

Given the significance of this decision, it remains to be seen how the auction process will unfold and how it will impact other creditors involved. This development signifies a crucial step in the ongoing financial restructuring of one of Venezuela’s largest oil subsidiaries.

