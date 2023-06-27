Judgment against Stadler: The VW scandal only knows losers

Finally an end, one would like to say. But the verdict for ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler is only a stopover. Eight years after it began, the diesel fraud scandal is not over.

The fact that Volkswagen sold hundreds of thousands of cars that emit more toxic exhaust gases than they were allowed to continue to concern those involved after today’s verdict.

Among those responsible from that time are Stadler, the head of engine development Wolfgang Hatz and the engineer P. the first to be punished at all. More will follow, but it will take time.

More on current car topics

How it came about that diesel engines were manipulated in the Volkswagen Group has long been clear. It was a system where pressure passed from the top down and warnings of problems or criticism from the bottom up couldn’t get through.

also read

The managers at the top are responsible for such a corporate culture, in the case of VW above all Ferdinand Piëch and Martin Winterkorn, but also their ex-board colleague Rupert Stadler.

However, this responsibility can hardly be grasped legally. Piëch is no longer alive, Winterkorn is too ill to sit out a lengthy trial. And Stadler was not convicted by the Munich district court for a lack of control and transparency in the company.

“A lot of people have been waiting for this for a very, very long time. Namely for eight years”

Rupert Stadler confessed. The former head of Audi says he regrets his misconduct in dealing with the diesel scandal. The process in the regional court was simply not successful. WELT business editor Daniel Zwick on the meaning of the confession.

It could not be proven that he could have known about the tricks of his engineers. He didn’t program the software himself. The fact remained that Stadler did not stop the sale of the manipulated cars after the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) made the excessive emissions values ​​public.

After all, he admitted that after a long struggle for a deal with the court. In return, he gets off with a suspended sentence.

As unsatisfactory as this haggling between judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys is in detail, it has at least led to a verdict. Maybe that would also be a solution for the mammoth trial in Braunschweig, where former VW managers and engineers have to answer for fraud.

For many customers, too, the trouble with the diesel continues

There you torment yourself with the details of internal processes in corporate development that happened more than a decade ago. Clearly proving gang fraud in such a process is a Sisyphean task.

The clarification of the possible complicity of ex-employees of the supplier Continental is even more difficult. The public prosecutor’s office in Hanover is still digging through mountains of documents.

For many customers, too, the trouble with the diesel continues. The Federal Court of Justice has just cleared the way for compensation payments due to so-called thermal windows.

These software modules allegedly turn off the emission control to protect the engine and have long been considered completely legal. Now drivers must expect their cars to continue to lose value, or face lawsuits against the automakers.

“Automakers received approval for thermal windows from the Federal Motor Transport Authority”

In principle, consumers are entitled to compensation if impermissible switch-off devices such as a so-called thermal window have been installed. But these thermal windows were approved for installation by the Federal Motor Transport Authority, says Prof. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, an expert on the automotive industry.

Quelle: WELT/ Marcus Tychsen, Franca Lehfeldt

The “diesel issue”, as Volkswagen trivializes it, only knows losers: For years, employees have suffered from the battered image of their employers, and shareholders have had to bear billions of euros in costs – which is reflected in comparatively low prices on the stock exchange .

Ultimately, the managers also lost, even those who are not convicted like Stadler. Even if the millions they earned in the Diesel years make up for a lot: the stigma of fraud and evading the judiciary stick with them.

If there’s one lesson to be learned from the scandal, it’s that cheating doesn’t pay. Even today, Audi and the Volkswagen Group are under massive pressure. The Ingolstadt company should bring 20 new car models onto the market within two years, according to Audi boss Markus Duesmann, who is sitting in Stadler’s chair today.

also read

VW ID.Buzz in everyday testing

And Volkswagen boss Oliver Blume has just set new financial goals for the group that would have been considered unattainable in previous years. For both managers, their own careers depend on achieving these goals.

They have to direct the pressure in the company in such a way that nobody is tempted to cheat. It’s not worth risking credibility for short-term gain. They have to spread this attitude throughout the group.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

