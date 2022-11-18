Fifteen years in prison and $800 million in compensation for former Theranos investors. This is the request by the federal prosecutor in the trial which sees her accused of fraud Elizabeth Holmesfounder and CEO of what was supposed to be the most revolutionary company in Silicon Valley and which instead turned out to be a sensational scam.

It all started when as a Harvard student, who never finished her studies, she had a brilliant idea in the biomedical field: blood tests without needles and with a simple finger prick. From that idea was born Theranos, a startup that has reached a capitalization of 9 billion dollars and counting among its investors also Rupert Murdoch, and on the board of the company the former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and the former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and George Shultz.

The story of Elizabeth Holmes

A success that gradually grew when in 2015 Holmes was defined by Forbes as youngest self-made female billionaire. With an understated style of black turtlenecks that mimicked that of her idol, Steve Jobs, the young Holmes sold investors on the idea that her invention would disrupt medical practice, replacing expensive lab tests with her own inexpensive kits. It took more than a decade for such claims to be debunked as science fiction. Elizabeth Holmes’ empire began to fall apart after the publication of a Wall Street Journal investigation, which revealed that Theranos technology was deeply flawed.

The devices used to collect people’s blood, which the company dubbed “nanotainers,” were reportedly so far removed from reality that Theranos actually used other companies’ equipment to perform blood tests in its labs.

Holmes was convicted in January on four counts and today she faces sentencing after being found guilty of defrauding investors and endangering patients in a case that has become an indictment for Silicon Valley. The Theranos founder was “blinded by ambition,” U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a court document supporting the ruling. US federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for Holmes and want her to pay $800 million in restitution to investors, including the Walton family of Walmart, the Walgreens drugstore chain and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Lawyers for Holmes, 38, have asked for leniency, portraying her as a devoted woman who cares for a young child and has a second child on the way. But experts believe Holmes will almost certainly be jailed, given the scale of the fraud and the attention the case has received.

“The government, I assume, will fight to get her sentence started on day one — they want her to go to jail,” former prosecutor Steven Clark told the San Jose Mercury News. “It will be a difficult decision for the court. She has another child on the way,” he added.