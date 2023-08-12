Home » Judiciary – Judges’ association sharply criticizes draft cannabis legalization law
Judiciary – Judges’ association sharply criticizes draft cannabis legalization law

Judiciary – Judges’ association sharply criticizes draft cannabis legalization law

Cannabis plant Image: AFP

The German Association of Judges (DRB) has criticized the Federal Ministry of Health‘s draft cannabis law. “In particular, the judiciary will not be relieved by the legislative plans, but rather an additional burden,” said Sven Rebehn, Managing Director of the Judges’ Association, in the Saturday editions of the editorial network Germany. Critical tones also came from some federal states and municipalities.

“The very small-scale law would lead to a high level of official control, numerous new disputes and many procedures before the courts,” criticized Rebehn. Some of the planned penal provisions are associated with considerable difficulties in providing evidence and a large investigative effort for the public prosecutor’s office.

“Administrative court proceedings or neighborly disputes relating to cannabis cultivation are likely to increase,” predicted Rebehn. In addition, it is hardly to be expected that the black market will be pushed back as a result.

The draft law provides that the purchase and possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis should remain unpunished in the future – even if bought on the black market. Up to three plants should be allowed in self-cultivation at home. “But because there are a number of hurdles to growing yourself or purchasing from growers’ associations, demand on the black market is likely to grow in the wake of the cannabis law,” Rebehn warned.

According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), the federal cabinet is expected to discuss the limited release of cannabis planned by the government next Wednesday. Parallel to the legislative process, there should be “a major campaign” “to point out the risks of cannabis consumption,” said Lauterbach.

NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) again criticized the legalization and planned model projects for the controlled sale of cannabis. “I fundamentally reject the legalization of cannabis and thus also model projects,” said Laumann of the “Rheinische Post”. Among other things, he referred to the “risk of cannabis-related brain damage in adolescents and young adults”.

The managing director of the NRW City Council, Helmut Dedy, called for more money for addiction help before the federal cabinet discussed legalization of cannabis. “In the future, the federal and state governments will have to co-finance the municipal drug and addiction help in the cities. This includes, for example, prevention offers, but also educational offers for consumers,” Dedy told the “Rheinische Post”. This applies in particular to the protection of young people. However, the prevention work should not only concern cannabis, but also other addictive substances such as nicotine or alcohol.

