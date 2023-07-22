Judiciary-politics clash, survey: Italians divided. Who is with whom

Toghe-government, what do Italians think of the tensions after the cases of Delmastro, Santanché and the son of La Russa?

A country divided in two. This is the picture it presents the latest survey by Termometropolitico on the chapter dedicated to the relationship between the judiciary and politics in Italy. Analysts put the question to the Italians: “In your opinion, given the cases of Delmastro, Santanché and La Russa’s son, is an attack by the judiciary on the government underway?”

The numerical consistency of the sample of interviewees amounts to 4000 individuals, representative of the voters. 35.2% of those interviewed answered: “Yes, as already happened during the Berlusconi governmentsi the judiciary takes its revenge for unwelcome reforms and tries to hinder the government with its own means”. A very harsh judgement. While and 34.2% is of the totally opposite opinion and replies in an equally rude way: “No, those who cry out for clockwork justice are only trying to delegitimize a very important body such as the judiciary, and it is serious”.

To reinforce the divisive picture also the percentages of those who give a less clear judgment on the matter. Il 12% of those interviewed answered affirmatively to the question on the instrumentality of the current investigations by the judiciary: “In part yes, but only for some of the ongoing investigations”. While a 16,7% reject the hypothesis: “No, the cases are real, there have been crimes. Probably the fact that they involve politics, however, accentuates the attention of the magistrates”.

One theme, the clash between the judiciary and politics that remains deeply felt because only 1.8% of the interviewees walk away and answer: “I don’t know/I prefer not to answer”.

A conflict that has lasted since the years of Mani Puliti or Tangentopoli, if you prefer. For the ANM, the current one is an unwanted but immediate clash.

Independence and autonomy between political power and the judiciary should be cardinal principles of the rule of law. But the continuous overlapping and opposition between powers, characterized by the growing incidence of judicial investigations on the dynamics of politics and public opinion (on how these two worlds intersect or touch each other under various aspects), still shake the Italians.

One of the key themes proposed by the government is to reform the functioning of justice in many aspects and the often corporate choices of the togas have ended up in the crosshairs in the appointments of magistrates, the leaks of news on suspects, the synchronicity of some investigations with the evolution of political processes. The Anm doesn’t fit at all in this reading. “We are occupying the news without wanting to. There is talk of a clash between politics and the judiciary, it is an unwanted clash that we are suffering”, the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia has said several times, “he rose without us having done anything”. In a nutshell: What should the magistrates of the various cases have done? Do not investigate who has the power? Don’t elaborate?

Everything happens, and the country is divided as always, while Minister Carlo Nordio, a highly experienced ex magistrate, has repeatedly announced a reform of the system which provides for the separation of careers between prosecution and judges, an intervention on discretionary prosecution, a rewrite of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. Reforms previously announced by other governments but which for one reason or another have never seen the light. According to the portal Errorigioniari.com “from 1992 to 31 December 2022, they registered 30,556 cases: it means that, on average, over 985 innocent people are registered in pre-trial detention every year”. And let’s only talk about those who ended up in prison unjustly, a part compared to other types of errors.

Will there be the conditions to find the way for a fairer process?

