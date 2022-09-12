Source title: Juhuasuan creates a new species of “True Fragrance Series” to boost the incubation of explosive products with super symbols

From ordinary goods to high-quality good goods, the worst thing is the phrase “true fragrance”. In 2022 Juhuasuan 99 Cost-effective Festival, Juhuasuan launched the “True Fragrance Series”, and selected a batch of “Thirteen Fragrance” good items with good price, high quality and good service for consumers. However, Juhuasuan’s “True Fragrance Series” is not a random name, and all the products that can be certified by “True Fragrance” have the characteristics of being one in a thousand and will be top-notch. It is understood that the “True Fragrance Series” products released by Juhuasuan this time are all potential high-quality products carefully selected by Juhuasuan’s professional selection team from tens of millions of products. After these really fragrant and good things are selected, they are sent to consumers through the cost-effective incubation resources and mechanism of explosive models, which not only helps merchants to create explosive models, realize the explosion of transactions, but also help consumers find More real fragrances that have the ultimate cost-effectiveness and can actually improve the quality of life. The best products will be put into “true fragrance cans”, and the super symbols will help the content upgrade Compared with the super explosive products that have accumulated a lot of popularity, some everyday good things that have not been widely accepted by the market but have been tested by consumers are often easily ignored. The launch of Juhuasuan’s “True Fragrance Series” is to select these potential high-quality products for consumers and expect them to actually improve the quality of life of consumers. Therefore, how to make these really fragrant and good things be seen, bought and used is the key issue that Juhuasuan has to think about after selecting these products. The creation of a super symbol is an important means to help the products of the “True Fragrance Series” reach the front of consumers. In order to concretize the concept of “True Fragrance Series” and capture the favor of consumers, Juhuasuan first transformed itself into a true fragrance can factory, packaging high-quality products into true fragrance cans, and differentiated the selling point and positioning of “open the can and see the true fragrance”. Pass it on to consumers through interesting expressions. For example, the Mengshen single-bag silent spring mattress is packaged into a “huhu big meat real incense jar” in the shape of pork belly, which makes people immersed in the atmosphere of “sleeping really fragrant”; The “open smoked real incense jar” that smells the smell clearly presents its core selling point of “eating really fragrant”; Mrs. Crab’s hairy crab gift box crab card is designed to “save the real incense jar” and “wait for the crab card to come when the crab card is opened” The creative packaging is full of expectations. In addition, in line with the current era of e-commerce from shelf display to content-driven, as a newly launched business, the “True Fragrance Series” is bound to use new content forms such as short videos and live broadcasts to make the consumer value behind it simple and clear. The way to pass it out, so as to occupy more mental memory points of consumers. Therefore, in addition to the interesting marketing concept “True Fragrance Canned Food”, Juhuasuan also launched an official series of grass-growing columns and a special session of Juhuasuan’s 10 billion subsidy live broadcast room, and passed the official chief evaluation officer named “True Fragrance Dabai”. , showing the rigorous and meticulous selection standards of Juhuasuan’s “True Fragrance Series” products. In order to reach more accurate consumers, Juhuasuan’s chief evaluation officer “Zhenxiang Dabai” also cooperated with super-head experts in various evaluation categories, food categories and other vertical tracks to make the “Zhenxiang Series” rigorous, interesting, professional and professional. The comprehensive selection and evaluation process is presented to consumers, so that consumers can truly appreciate the hard-won "True Fragrance Certification", so that they are more assured and more accepting of the "True Fragrance Series", and also pave the way for businesses to create new popular models. and content basis. Under the creative blessing of super symbols, Juhuasuan's "True Fragrance Series" has a reliable character design and trustworthy certification standards, which makes it easier to penetrate the minds of consumers, achieve brand reach, and shape consumers to come The habit of gathering cost-effective to buy really fragrant and good things. After gathering enough popularity, Juhuasuan has become a vivid "can opener" of true fragrance, further shortening the distance between the popular products and consumers. How much more will you pay (we will pay) on the debt The surface is really fragrant, but behind it is a new methodology for the incubation of explosive products As a hot word on the Internet, “True Fragrance” originally meant to treat something from being optimistic to the recognition from the heart, and the “Real Fragrance Law” has become a source of happiness for contemporary young people. The release of Juhuasuan’s “True Fragrance Series” stems from Juhuasuan’s precise insight into the consumer psychology transition from the pursuit of cost-effectiveness to quality-price ratio, and through in-depth customization of true fragrance products with merchants and brands, to create those The price is fragrant, the quality is fragrant, and the service is fragrant. For example, the single-bag silent spring, as a spring configuration often used in high-end mattresses, is often expensive. However, through the underwriting cooperation between Juhuasuan and the Mengshen brand, the Mengshen single-bag silent spring mattress is as low as 1899 yuan on weekdays to really fragrant. The price is 999 yuan, allowing consumers to enjoy better sleep quality at a more fragrant price. In addition, for the logistics pain points of fresh fruit, customized services such as bad fruit must be compensated, dead crab must be compensated, etc., have been launched to create a true benchmark for consumer experience. It can be said that the selection of “True Fragrance Series” has successfully satisfied the selling points of true fragrance of price fragrance, quality fragrance and service fragrance, which is due to the reverse product demand of Juhuasuan’s long-term accumulation of crowd demand portraits. However, from product selection to explosive products, it still needs a set of mature new explosive product marketing incubation methodology support. Therefore, Juhuasuan integrates its resources as a large marketing platform, and adopts a method of precise distribution of traffic. It first gathers popularity through its own high-net-worth community, and then uses its official columns and talent content to grow grass to make consumers interested in The selling point of the product has a clearer understanding. After paving the way for popularity and content, Juhuasuan’s really fragrant and good goods were delivered to the official live broadcast room of Juhuasuan’s tens of billions of subsidies, laying a deterministic flow foundation for the explosion of goods transactions, and finally further precipitation in its daily sales market. traffic, bringing continuous and stable sales growth to merchants. The sales effect brought by this operating strategy with clear rhythm and certain traffic is obvious. It is understood that during the 99 Cost-effective Festival, after Nai Xue’s tea popular Wang Qing Crisp set was certified as a “True Fragrant Series” good item, nearly 10,000 copies were sold in just a few days, successfully achieving a win-win situation in terms of volume and sales. In addition, Mengshen Mattress, which has passed the official and expert evaluations at various levels, is a real fragrance certified product. With the support of Juhuasuan’s tens of billions of subsidies for the official live broadcast room and Juhuasuan’s content marketing matrix, the single product transaction quickly exceeded one million, becoming the The best-selling spring mattress. For consumers, the “True Fragrance Series” satisfies their pursuit of quality, price and service; for merchants, the “True Fragrance Series” provides them with a definite opportunity for business growth, providing trend-leading, price-quality services for these businesses The single product created the possibility of outbreak, helping merchants to incubate new explosive products. For Juhuasuan itself, the “True Fragrance Series” means another innovation and upgrade from product to content to hot hatch incubation methodology. Discover more real fragrance products for consumers, and bring the ultimate real fragrance consumption experience; incubate popular products for merchants, give merchants all-round resource support, and let merchants “win” on the platform. This is the launch of Juhuasuan’s “Real Fragrance Series” “meaning. In the current environment of complex and changeable consumption, Juhuasuan has been seeking innovation and changes, enabling full-link value mining, activation and reengineering, optimizing linkage potential, and constantly upgrading its explosive product incubation methodology, which is also Juhuasuan’s reengineering. The foundation of the new explosion.

