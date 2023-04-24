Julia Ntokou | Nachrichten.at

5
Julia Ntokou (32) takes over the warehouse management at Asco Drink Machines, a beverage plant manufacturer based in Enns. She previously worked in quality control.
Born in Greece, she has been with the company since 2018.
