Julian Draxler: Soccer star invests in startup Coachwhisperer

With the Coachwhisperer sound vest, sports teams should be able to train more effectively. A prominent investor has been found for this.

Soccer world champion Julian Draxler is already an investor in several startups. JD Marketing

The startup Coachwhisperer from Jena has gained a prominent new investor in Julian Draxler. The soccer professional is participating in the young company with an undisclosed sum, as both announced on Monday. “The partnership with Coachwhisperer fits very well into my personal investment strategy, in which ideally I can actively contribute my sports expertise,” writes Draxler on LinkedIn.

Coachwhisperer has developed a sports vest with an integrated speaker and app that coaches can use to communicate live with their players individually or in groups during training. The system, which according to the startup is unique worldwide, aims to optimize learning processes and save training time. In addition, Coachwhisperer is currently developing an earpiece that also measures the players’ heart rate and oxygen saturation.

The company was founded in April 2021 by Philipp Zacher, Julien Pascal Then and Hendrik Thiedke. A year later, a seven-figure seed round followed, in which business angel Joachim Bleschke and the investment company of the Free State of Thuringia, among others, participated. In March of this year, Coachwhisperer won the pitch competition of the start-up platform Founders League, where they met Draxler, who has also been an investor for some time.

“When I heard the founding team of Coachwhisperer at the Founders League, I was immediately convinced – first and foremost by them as a team,” writes the footballer. According to the commercial register, he now holds almost 3.5 percent of the startup, which employs a total of 21 people. “Julian enriches our team with insights from a player’s point of view and many years of experience at home and abroad,” says CEO Zacher. The products are aimed not only at soccer teams, but also at handball, American football and basketball teams.

