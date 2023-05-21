Julian Zietlow: Instagram account deleted after drug use

He was once a celebrated entrepreneur: Julian Zietlow. Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Julian Zietlow, once a celebrated entrepreneur and influencer, has had his social media accounts deleted. Zietlow had previously announced on Instagram that he was telling “the truth”. In the past few months, the influencer (220,000 followers on Instagram) claims to have taken drugs and left for Thailand. He and his wife also separated after 18 years.

Julian Zietlow’s fans are now used to twists and turns in his life. But his hundreds of thousands of followers on social media certainly did not expect this when the fitnessInfluencer announced “the truth” on his Instagram account.

The set date for this: Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. “You guys are ready now and before I get canceled by them… you will know EVERYTHING,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. There he was followed by more than 220,000 people at that time.

Julian Zietlow is leaving for Thailand

The announcement was preceded by Zietlow’s spectacular lifestyle. The once celebrated entrepreneur had retired from his fitness empire and gone in search of himself. Among other things, he had founded and grown Rocka Nutrition, a supplement retailer.







Julian Zietlow: Crash Chronology of a Celebrated Entrepreneur and Fitness Influencer





Julian Zietlow was one of the most successful fitness influencers in Germany. 220,000 people follow him on Instagram. There are also almost 220,000 subscribers on YouTube. In the past he has posted training videos and vlogs from his everyday life as a fitness coach on his channel. One of his offspring was the scandalous influencer Ron Bielecki, whom he discovered as a young talent and built up over the years. He also trained rappers like Fler and Sido as a personal trainer. Zietlow later founded several companies. One of them: Rocka Nutrition, a dietary supplement manufacturer based in Berlin. His company is now worth millions. Things also seemed to be going well privately. Zietlow was with Alina Schulte im Hoff, later they married and had two children. Then came the break. Zietlow said goodbye to social media in mid-2022 and went to Thailand. His last sign up to that point: a podcast interview in which the 38-year-old talked about his first drug trips. He started microdosing – using small amounts of drugs – to find himself. A good six months later, his wife, Alina Schulte im Hoff, announced their separation. After 18 years of relationship. Meanwhile, Zietlow has found a new friend: Kate Kolosavskaia. According to their own statements, the two met in Thailand. At Rocka Nutrition, the supplement company, Zietlow is only the owner. The business is now managed by the authorized signatories, as the company announced at the request of Business Insider. One of the authorized signatories is Alina Schulte im Hoff, Zietlow’s ex-partner. When Julian Zietlow went public again on social media in April, he combined it with an Onlyfans account and the new podcast “Four Junkies”, which is about drugs and sex.

On the way to self-discovery, he went to Thailand, withdrew from social media for more than half a year – and, according to his own statement, consumed mind-expanding drugs. Among other things, he took LSD and Ayawaska. Finally his wife, Alina Schulte im Hoff, and he separated.

After 18 years: separation from his wife

The two were considered a power couple, were together for 18 years and have two children together. Meanwhile, Julian Zietlow found a new love: Kate. Meanwhile, media such as the “Bild“-Zeitung (like Business Insider belongs to Axel Springer) that Zietlow even joined a drug sect.

Julian Zietlow with his ex-partner Alina Schulte in Hoff. picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Julian Zietlow: Accounts deleted

So now the truth. But it was delayed a bit. Because at 6 p.m. German time, nothing happened. A few minutes later, however, his Instagram account and his YouTube channel, with which he had decisively shaped the fitness landscape in Germany, disappeared. It seems he deleted both accounts himself.

