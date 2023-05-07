Home » Julian Zietlow is back in Germany after his drug escapades
Business

Julian Zietlow is back in Germany after his drug escapades

by admin
Julian Zietlow is back in Germany after his drug escapades

picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

After a long break in Thailand, during which he is said to have taken drugs and joined a sect, the former fitness influencer Julian Zietlow is back in Germany.

In an interview with “RTL” he describes his life as “awesome”.

He is now focused on himself and his “spiritual wife” Kate.

Former fitness influencer Julian Zietlow built a considerable empire with online training programs, nutritional supplements and fashion. Lately, however, he’s been making headlines in a different way: he left his wife and two children in Germany to find himself in Thailand. Here he is said to have taken drugs and joined a sect. His Instagram account was recently blocked for sharing sexual content there. These can now be found on Onlyfans for a fee. Now Zietlow is back in Germany and gave an interview to the broadcaster “RTL” at the airport in Berlin.

“Very awesome”: This is how Julian Zietlow says he is currently finding his life

“RTL” asked Zietlow after his return from Thailand at Berlin Airport how he was doing. He replies that he finds his current life “awesome”. He doesn’t think it’s a bad thing that he sees his children so rarely at the moment.

read too

Julian Zietlow has become rich with this company empire – now the fitness influencer has crashed with drugs in Thailand

On the contrary: “Later on, my children will say: ‘Dad, that was the bravest thing anyone has done here. And you show us that you travel the world for love and that love also has a lot to do with energy and you don’t have to see each other every day,'” says Zietlow. According to the father, children can make themselves happy. “Children are also allowed to go through trauma,” he explains, “they don’t have to be watched by their helicopter parents.”

See also  New Zealand Surprises Big Rate Hike as Some Central Banks Pause Tightening - Wall Street Journal

Although Julian Zietlow was one of the most successful fitness influencers in Germany and built an impressive empire with online training programs, dietary supplements, fashion and the like, he suddenly disappeared for about nine months. He left his wife Alina Schulte of 18 years and their two children to find himself in Thailand.

Now he’s back in Germany and he’s fully focused on himself. Dem Report from “RTL” reportedly a self-proclaimed “full-time hippie” with his “spiritual wife” wife Kate. He felt an attraction to her that he had never felt before.

read too

Julian Zietlow now on Onlyfans: fitness entrepreneur sells naked pictures for 45 euros per month – after a drug crash in Thailand

You may also like

Young people who talk about expectations and dreams

How this real estate investor grew his income...

my country’s logistics market ranks first in the...

Inflation has crept into the economy and into...

Why the Tui boss thinks the time for...

Polls, Schlein’s Pd extends Conte’s M5s

Adhere to the ingenuity and continue to innovate...

Donnarumma (ex Terna) “bidona” Cdp: “I will stay...

Bloody night: a fight breaks out at the...

How can my parents invest 250,000 euros?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy