Julian Zietlow Onlyfans: After a drug crash, he sells nude photos

Fitness entrepreneur Julian Zietlow. picture alliance/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd

Julian Zietlow was once considered a celebrated fitness entrepreneur and influencer. Then it became quiet around him. The 38-year-old fled to Thailand and used drugs. Now Zietlow has also created an Onlyfans account, where he shows himself completely naked with his girlfriend. If you want to see it, you have to pay 49.99 US dollars (equivalent to 45 euros). Julian Zietlow used to train stars like the rapper Sido. He founded numerous companies, including the supplement company Rocka Nutrition.

Julian Zietlow was once a celebrated fitness influencer and model entrepreneur, but things have been quiet around him in recent months. He fled to Thailand and started using drugs there.

Now Zietlow has also started an Onlyfans account – together with his new girlfriend Kate Kolosavskaia. He had previously announced the account on Instagram.

” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

What can be seen on the Onlyfans account: Zietlow’s girlfriend, Kate Kolosavskaia, sometimes shows herself naked, sometimes she dances lightly clothed on a balcony or lies shirtless somewhere in Thailand, over her Julian Zietlow, who kisses her naked upper body. There is also a video where Zietlow comes out of a swimming pool completely naked.

If you want to see that, you have to pay $49.99 per month.

In case someone is looking for an apartment: Above Julian’s level, a basement apartment has become vacant Jacob Moravia (real estate investor)

This is how Zietlow’s followers react to his Onlyfans photos

It was only announced a few weeks ago that Zietlow and his previous wife, Alina Schulte im Hoff, have separated – after 18 years of relationship. The two have two children together.

They were together for 18 years: Julian Zietlow with Alina Schulte. picture alliance / Eventpress | Eventpress Golejewski

What do his followers say about it?

read too Julian Zietlow has become rich with this company empire – now the fitness influencer has crashed with drugs in Thailand

“I’m speechless every day,” writes one user. “It’s getting embarrassing,” another follower. One of his closest acquaintances and also business partners, real estate entrepreneur Jakob Moravia, comments on the Instagram post as follows: “If anyone is looking for an apartment: a basement apartment has become vacant above Julian’s level.”

Zietlow used to be a model entrepreneur

Julian Zietlow was one of the most successful fitness influencers in Germany. 190,000 people follow him on Instagram. Another 220,000 subscribers are added to YouTube. In the past he has posted training videos and vlogs from his everyday life as a fitness coach on his channel. One of his offspring was the scandalous influencer Ron Bielecki, whom he discovered as a young talent and built up over the years. Zietlow later founded several companies. One of them: Rocka Nutrition, a dietary supplement manufacturer based in Berlin.

Business Insider caught up with Rocka Nutrition on what’s next in the absence of its founder and CEO. When we asked, the supplement company confirmed that Zietlow was in Thailand. Rocka does not take part in further speculation about his person.

read too Because of illegal gambling: Youtuber Ron Bielecki should pay a fine of almost half a million euros

“We expressly distance ourselves from any drug use,” the company continued. Rocka, however, is fully capable of acting and is currently being represented by the authorized officers. For example, they can enter into contracts on behalf of the company. According to the commercial register, these include his wife Alina Schulte im Hoff, Alexandra Sültemeyer and Theodor Mahlke. Means: Zietlow is currently out of the operational business.

Zietlow left a solid company to his authorized signatories. In 2021 there was a loss of around 64,000 euros in the books. In the previous year, however, the company reported a profit of more than 860,0000 euros.

Do you have information about Julian Zietlow? Then get in touch with our editor Luca Schallenberger – confidentially, of course. You can reach him by mail ([email protected]) or via Threema (3MRRX6T9).