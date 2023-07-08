Home » Julius Baer still remains dry on Kairos: losses over 8.5 million
Julius Baer still remains dry on Kairos: losses over 8.5 million

Julius Baer still remains dry on Kairos: losses over 8.5 million

Alberto Castelli, Kairos managing director

Kairos, costs and foreign devaluations knock out the 2022 balance sheet with losses of over 8.5 million

Swiss private bank Julius Baer still stays dry on Kairosthe Italian boutique financial subsidiary operating in asset management and wealth management, founded by Paul Basil already husband of Nicoletta Zampillo later wife of the deceased Leonardo Del Vecchio. Indeed after last year the group Kairos Investment Management (Kim) today chaired by Dieter Armin Enkelmann and led by Alberto Castelli had renounced the dividend in the face of a mini-loss of 125 thousand euros, the same scenario was repeated a few days ago. The occasion was the shareholders’ meeting which approved the budget 2022 closed in this case in the civil part with a more significant one loss of over 8.5 million, almost double to 16 million in the consolidated.

