Jump start for Putin? Documents put Rheinmetall in distress

Documents raise doubts that Rheinmetall has withdrawn from the arms deal with Russia since the annexation of Crimea. Getty Images / Wolfgang Deuter, picture alliance / dpa | Oliver Berg, Boriskovsky Khotilovo, collage: Dominik Schmitt

Rheinmetall has rejected several reports on dubious deals with Russia in recent months. However, the information available is increasingly raising doubts about the statements made by the armaments group.

Research by Business Insider shows that long after the annexation of Crimea, Rheinmetall concluded contracts with a Russian armaments company. In addition, the Russian commercial register gives the impression that Rheinmetall only quietly renamed its Russian subsidiary at the end of 2022 instead of going out of business. The group had announced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that it would discontinue its business in Russia.

At our request, Rheinmetall sticks to its previous statement – they have withdrawn from the business. The company does not go into other aspects, such as the Russian subsidiary.

The Ukraine war leads to the rearmament of armies worldwide. The German armaments giant Rheinmetall reports new orders almost weekly. One of the biggest deals in the company’s history is imminent: Rheinmetall is the favorite in the $45 billion tender for the US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. “You don’t have to be ashamed of profits,” Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger recently said in an interview with ZDF.

In fact, Rheinmetall has been criticized again and again for months. Because despite lucrative orders from Ukraine’s allies, journalistic research has suggested that the armaments group is also making profits on the Russian market: through alleged deliveries for a command post, spare parts for trucks or activities of a Russian subsidiary. Was the Russian market too attractive for Rheinmetall to let go?