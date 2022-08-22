Original title: Jumping against the trend, Hisense TV leads the upgrade of large-screen consumption

The market is down, and the highly mature global home appliance market has entered the “second half” of the innovation cycle. Hisense has always believed that being oriented by user needs and driven by technological innovation is the only way to get rid of the industry’s introversion and break through the “ceiling” of growth.

As the brand with the No. 1 market share for 17 consecutive years, how did Hisense TVs (Hisense, Vidda+Toshiba) perform? In the past 1-7 months, Hisense’s performance can be summed up in “three firsts”:

No. 1 in market share, No. 1 in growth and No. 1 in popular models.

Jumping against the trend, the brand evolves again (small standard)

In the domestic market, according to the monitoring data of Aowei Cloud, from January to July 2022, Hisense’s omni-channel sales volume and sales share not only ranked first, but also maintained a growth rate of more than 4 percentage points. The fastest growing of all TV brands. Hisense’s omni-channel sales market share reached 24.44%, surpassing the second place by nearly 9 percentage points.

This means that, with 53 years of technology accumulation in the display field, Hisense TV is showing strong competitiveness and brand resilience.

It is worth noting that in the context of the acceleration of large-screen TVs, from January to July 2022, the omni-channel monitoring data of Aowei Cloud Network shows that Hisense TV is in the fierce market competition of 65+, 75+, 80+, 100+. The retail sales and retail volume of other large-screen markets ranked first, of which the 65+, 75+, and 80+ market retail sales accounted for 23%, 26%, and 28%, respectively, leading the second place by more than 7 percentage points and 100+ The market share of retail sales reached 65%, 43 percentage points ahead of the second place, achieving continuous innovation and leadership in the high-end large-screen market.

After the 618 shopping season, Hisense TVs continued to sell well. In July 2022, according to the offline monitoring data of Aowei Cloud, among the TOP20 best-selling sales list, Hisense TVs had 11 products on the list, becoming the most popular products. s brand. From 26 weeks to now, Hisense ULED ultra-high-quality TV U7H and Hisense Laser TV 88L9F have topped the best-selling list successively, and U7H has been on the TOP10 list for 8 consecutive weeks. "Buying Hisense on a high-end large screen" has become a consensus among consumers. On July 12, Hisense Video released a performance forecast revealing that the net profit attributable to the parent in the first half of 2022 is expected to reach RMB 584 million to RMB 623 million, a year-on-year increase of 50.2%-60.3%; -420 million yuan, up 82.5% year-on-year to 101.7%. Adhere to the dual drive of users and technology (small standard 2) Based on the insights on consumption upgrades, Hisense optimized the TV product structure, broadened the market and population, and expanded the user and scale through the precise positioning and differentiated advantages of the brand. Large-screen eye-protecting laser TVs, ULED series products with strong image quality, and gaming TVs with high refresh rates continue to lead market innovation. In response to the game scenes that young people like, Hisense has launched the Hisense Ace240Hz high-brush game TV, which can solve problems such as freezing and tearing in sports game scenes, which is very popular among young people. Hisense took the lead in laying out the high refresh rate TV market among Chinese brands. Since the launch of the first high refresh rate TV in 2020, it has now popularized high refresh rate technology in mid-to-high-end products, and 120Hz, 144Hz, and 240Hz products are available. Covering four sizes of 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches, it has been iterated twice in three years, and the number of models is ahead of other Chinese counterparts. See also Qingdao Guoxin Haitian Men's Basketball Team hires Liu Weiwei as head coach to compete in CBA jqknews The Vidda TV launched by Hisense takes the core life scenarios of young people as the product planning direction, focusing on the three high-frequency life scenarios of young people: "listening to music", "playing games" and "watching movies". Vidda TV has been recognized by young consumers since 2022 and has become a "dark horse" brand in the industry. In addition, Hisense laser TVs, which are "large-screen eye protection, replacement choice", continue to sell well with their differentiated advantages such as large-screen immersion, true colors, and healthy eye protection. Data shows that from January to June this year, the sales of Hisense laser TVs with a unit price of thousands of dollars in Australia, France, Canada and other overseas markets have surpassed that of last year, becoming the new consumer favorite of the elite. As the laser display enters an explosive period, according to changes in market demand, in May this year, Vidda released the world's first 4K full-color laser smart projector Vidda C1, which was the first time Hisense full-color laser technology was installed on home smart projectors, and continued to Expanding the laser display scene provides a better display solution for traditional intelligent projection. At present, Hisense's video product line covers ULED, MiniLED, OLED, as well as laser TV, laser engineering projection, laser intelligent micro-projection and other categories; in terms of brand, through the three major brands of Hisense, Toshiba and VIDDA, we deeply cultivate users in different circles and continue to optimize the core. Competitiveness. Google and Kantar recently released the list and report of "China's Top 50 Global Brands", showing that Hisense has ranked among the top 10 Chinese global brands for six consecutive years, ranking first in the home appliance industry. Hisense, through its insistence on technological innovation and users as king, is helping Chinese color TV companies to accelerate industrial transformation, from large-scale to high-end and high-quality, and continue to drive industry innovation and brand restructuring.

