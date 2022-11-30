You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Junan Holdings(01559) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$210 million, a year-on-year decrease of 26.87%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$43.47 million, an increase of 18.87% year-on-year; the basic Loss of 2.71 Hong Kong cents.

The decrease in earnings was mainly attributable to the drop in transaction volume in the trading business, the announcement said. During the Reporting Period, the trading business income was approximately HK$29.7 million, a decrease of approximately HK$82.1 million from approximately HK$112 million in the same period last year.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!