Junan Holdings (01559) released its interim results with a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$43.47 million, an increase of 18.87% year-on-year

Junan Holdings (01559) released its interim results with a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$43.47 million, an increase of 18.87% year-on-year

Junan Holdings(01559) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$210 million, a year-on-year decrease of 26.87%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$43.47 million, an increase of 18.87% year-on-year; the basic Loss of 2.71 Hong Kong cents.

The decrease in earnings was mainly attributable to the drop in transaction volume in the trading business, the announcement said. During the Reporting Period, the trading business income was approximately HK$29.7 million, a decrease of approximately HK$82.1 million from approximately HK$112 million in the same period last year.

