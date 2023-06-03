June 8 will be “tax freedom day”, the last day of “work for the state”

What is coming to an end is the last weekend of the year in which we work for the taxman: in theory, next Wednesday the Italian taxpayers will finish paying the taxes, levies, taxes and social security contributions necessary to run the schools, hospitals, transport, to pay the salaries of civil servants and pensions. Thursday 8 June is therefore “the day of tax release”.

The calculation is by the research office of the Cgia of Mestre, according to which 158 working days were needed for the current year, including Saturdays and Sundays, to fulfill all the foreseen tax payments. Compared to 2022, this year’s “tax freedom day” falls one day earlier.

How is it calculated

The estimate of national GDP expected this year (2,018,045 million euros) was divided into 365 days, thus obtaining an average daily figure of 5,528.9 million. The revenue forecasts from taxes, fees and contributions, 874,132 million, were compared to the daily GDP. The tax freedom day of 2023 is thus calculated 158 days after the beginning of the year, i.e. next 8 June.

The (negative) record of 2022

Since 1995, the least “tax release day” on the calendar was 2005, the year in which the tax burden stood at 39% and it was enough for Italian taxpayers to reach 23 May (142 working days) to pay the amount due to taxman. The most “late” one, however, was recorded on 9 June 2022, with a tax burden of 43.5%. It is correct to point out that last year’s record peak in the tax burden is not attributable to an increase in the levy, but to a series of other factors that were concentrated in 2022, in particular the energy cost and the increase in inflation, which have pushed up VAT revenues. In 2022 only France and Belgium recorded a tax burden higher than ours, in Paris 47.7% of GDP, in Brussels 45.1%; Germany was ninth with 41.9%, Spain was 12th with 38.5%. The average of the countries of the Eurozone was 41.9%.

Who pays the most taxes?

In June, Italian taxpayers are expected from 115 tax appointments, on average almost four a day: 50 deadlines (substitute tax, VAT, withholding taxes, Tobin tax, entertainment tax), by 16 June; a communication of the TV fee by 20 June; 55 payments (IRPEF, surtaxes, dry coupon, withholdings, VAT, IRES, IRAP, substitute taxes), four declarations (IRPEF, substitute taxes, Intra), four communications (lease agreements, financial information for tax purposes between EU states) and one application TV fee by June 30th. The citizens of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano pay the highest number of taxes to the tax authorities, with 13,158 euros per capita in 2019; followed by Lombards with 12,579 euros, Aosta Valley with 12,033 euros, Emilia-Romagna with 11,537 and Lazio with 11,231 euros. Calabria, on the other hand, paid less with 5,892 euros. The national average is equal to 9,581 euros.