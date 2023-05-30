Home » June pensions, when are they paid? The complete calendar
June pensions, when are they paid? The complete calendar

by admin
June pensions, when are they paid? The complete calendar

June pensions, when are they paid? The complete calendar for next month’s checks

I’m coming pensions on June. On the INPS website you can already find the slip and log in with your credentials in the dedicated area to check the amount after logging in with SPID, national service card or CIE (electronic identity card). However, we will have to wait a few days for the payment. Fortunately they are expected significant increases for retirees and under the right conditions they can be had another 90 euros in the monthly allowance.

June pensions, when are they paid? The calendar starts on Thursday 1st June

The June pensions will be paid starting from Thursday 1 June for those who receive the check directly into their current account or collect it at the post office. The calendar always follows alphabetical order and for this month is as follows:

  • surnames from A to B: Thursday 1 June 2023
  • surnames from C to D: Saturday 3 June 2023 (only in the morning)
  • surnames from E to K: Monday 5 June 2023
  • surnames from L to O: Tuesday 6 June 2023
  • surnames from P to R: Wednesday 7 June 2023
  • surnames from S to Z: Thursday 8 June 2023.

See also  Tesla one step away from the ok to the gigafactory in Germany. German rivals tremble

