June Sees 0.9% Month-on-Month Increase in Pickup Truck Sales, Passenger Federation Reports

Sales of Pickup Trucks Increase by 0.9% in June, Reaching 46,000 Units

Financial circles, July 13, 2023 – According to data released by the Pickup Truck Market Information Association of the Passenger Federation, the sales of pickup trucks in June 2023 showed a promising increase. Despite a year-on-year decrease of 11.1%, there was a month-on-month increase of 0.9%, with a total of 46,000 units sold.

The month-on-month trend in pickup truck sales is considered positive. Last year, the production of pickup trucks was severely affected by the pandemic, leading to a decrease in availability. However, this year, the pickup truck demand has rebounded, thanks to various government policies promoting consumption. Despite a sluggish real estate market, the overall demand for pickup trucks has improved.

In the first half of 2023, the cumulative sales of pickup trucks reached 257,000 units, marking a year-on-year decrease of only 0.7%. This relatively small decline suggests a gradual recovery in the market. Additionally, the auto industry’s efforts to strengthen export sales have also made a significant contribution. Notably, there has been a surge in overseas demand for Chinese pickup trucks, resulting in continuous growth in auto exports.

The passenger Federation expects that the positive sales trajectory of pickup trucks will continue in the coming months. The gradual recovery of the global economy and the sustained efforts of the auto industry to promote exports are likely to further bolster the growth of China‘s pickup truck market.

As the pickup truck market shows signs of improvement, manufacturers are set to benefit from the increasing demand. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the overall auto industry, contributing to its recovery from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

