Today’s guest in the boss interview runs an advertising agency that is polarizing – and that, while many others have been swallowed up by digital newcomers or management consultancies, has retained its independence: Jung von Matt, based in Hamburg, around 995 employees and annual profits of around 114 million Euro.

Peter Figge is actually a business administration graduate – and then also someone who was convinced early on that this internet with all its possibilities for interaction would not disappear again. Back then, when he took over from Jung von Matt in 2010, that was quite a break for an agency that was celebrated everywhere for its creativity – and whose founder and boss once dismissed blogs as “toilet walls of the internet”.

We talk about the value of creativity in advertising – and how Figge runs a shop full of creative people, where a colleague sometimes makes it a requirement to chop wood in the office. We discuss how much advertising can still be provocative today – and where this enormous fear of the shitstorm among companies comes from. He also tells me why he please starts his working week on Sunday afternoon – and how artificial intelligence is changing creative work.