Home Business Junshi Bio: The new crown drug has submitted the application for the pre-market communication meeting and is waiting to be accepted丨Company Q&A
Business

Junshi Bio: The new crown drug has submitted the application for the pre-market communication meeting and is waiting to be accepted丨Company Q&A

by admin
Junshi Bio: The new crown drug has submitted the application for the pre-market communication meeting and is waiting to be accepted丨Company Q&A

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-07-26 12:53:59

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

In addition to the approval of Real Bio’s azvudine, the domestic new crown oral drugs in the late stage also include Junshi Bio. In the morning, the reporter called Xinhua Pharma as an investor. Its investor hotline said that the Phase III clinical trial of the new crown drug has been completed and is waiting for acceptance.

Junshi Bio: The new crown drug has submitted the application for the pre-market communication meeting and is waiting to be accepted丨Company Q&A

In addition to the approval of Real Bio’s azvudine, the domestic new crown oral drugs in the late stage also include Junshi Bio. In the morning, the reporter called Xinhua Pharma as an investor. Its investor hotline said that the Phase III clinical trial of the new crown drug has been completed and is waiting for acceptance.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Erythritol manufacturers enter the production capacity battle, Baolingbao and Sanyuan Bio have expanded production_company_net profit_products

You may also like

Consumption, home automation and smart appliances allow you...

iPhone 14 or all series 6GB RAM: Pro/Pro...

Borsa Milano closed weak at -1%, new historical...

Piaggio Aero, “decision on the sale before the...

Inps: the redundancy fund can be activated against...

Gas: Medea (Italgas Group) becomes a shareholder with...

WDW 2022, the Ducati weekend reaches 80,000 admissions

The Brenner tunnel accelerates, a thousand Italian companies...

Bonus 200 euros: this is what retirees need...

Aoxiang Pharmaceutical: The new crown oral drug is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy