First Financial 2022-07-26 12:53:59 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

In addition to the approval of Real Bio’s azvudine, the domestic new crown oral drugs in the late stage also include Junshi Bio. In the morning, the reporter called Xinhua Pharma as an investor. Its investor hotline said that the Phase III clinical trial of the new crown drug has been completed and is waiting for acceptance.

Junshi Bio: The new crown drug has submitted the application for the pre-market communication meeting and is waiting to be accepted丨Company Q&A